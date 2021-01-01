EDMONTON -- Over 50 young and aspiring Edmontonians are banding together to bring music to those who are missing live performances, even if it is only virtually.

“We're all volunteers and we put this together really with the hope due to COVID-19 restrictions, and seniors really being quite challenged by the circumstances and the aim is to provide concerts to seniors particularly those living in assisted living,” said Saoirse Cipko of Guardian Angel Young Musician Concert Series.

The concert series is aimed at providing virtual concerts for seniors missing the joys of live music.

A number of the musicians who play everything from piano to cello to French horn have relatives in long term care homes, so it's a win-win for all involved.

"Especially being local musicians, we've had a lot of our concerts cancelled as well due to these circumstances, so it gives us an opportunity to perform and something for us to reach for and keep spreading the joy of music through performances, so it makes us feel great as well," Cipko said.

Cipko is hopeful that her and her fellow musicians will soon be able to return to performing in-person concerts.