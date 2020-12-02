EDMONTON -- An NDP MLA tested positive for COVID-19 Tuesday night.

Rod Loyola, the MLA for Edmonton-Ellerslie, contracted the disease from a family member, the NDP said a release.

“He is currently experiencing mild symptoms and is isolating in his home in accordance with public health requirements,” the release read.

Loyola’s close contacts have been notified, and it hasn’t been found that other MLAs or NDP staff were exposed to the coronavirus.