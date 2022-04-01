Edmonton officer charged with fraud will remain on the job: EPS

Edmonton Police Service Headquarters in a file photo. Edmonton Police Service Headquarters in a file photo.

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Talks resume as Ukraine denies hitting depot on Russian soil

Talks to stop the fighting in Ukraine resumed Friday, as another desperate attempt to rescue civilians from the shattered and encircled city of Mariupol failed and Russia accused the Ukrainians of launching a helicopter attack on a fuel depot on Russian soil.

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island