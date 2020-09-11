EDMONTON -- Two Edmonton police officers and a police dog recovered to make a quick arrest after they were bear-sprayed during a vehicle stop in north Edmonton Thursday night.

Edmonton police say the officers witnessed a black Dodge Charger "travelling at dangerous speeds" around 167 Avenue and 97 Street, and initiated a stop.

The vehicle stopped near 160 Avenue and 78 Street, but police say a 35-year-old man fled on foot with a canister of bear spray and discharged it at the pursuing patrol members as well as Robbie the police dog.

"Thankfully, all overcame the spray to catch the suspect and take him into custody several blocks away," police said in a statement.

Police said charges are pending against the suspect.