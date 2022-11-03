Edmonton officers cleared after shooting man 12 times, killing him in 2018

Alberta's police watchdog has concluded that police officers used "reasonable" force when they shot and killed a man in southeast Edmonton on Dec. 26, 2018.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team report didn't name the man, but the victim's girlfriend, Diane Delorme, confirmed his identity to CTV News Edmonton as 34-year-old Buck Evans.

Edmonton Police Service officers were tracking him that night because he was wanted on warrants and "believed to possess firearms that he would use against police," ASIRT's report says.

"He was in fact armed with an illegal semi-automatic firearm loaded with 30 cartridges," the police watchdog stated in findings released Thursday.

When police attempted to stop the Chevrolet Avalanche the man was in near 79 Avenue and 71 Street, he refused to get out of the vehicle, ASIRT concluded.

After an EPS officer shot an ARWEN, a less-lethal projectile device, and hit the man, ASIRT said he fired back with an SKS Rifle. Air-1 was overhead and an infrared camera captured the shots from both sides.

An SKS Rifle that ASIRT concluded a man fired at police before he was killed by officers on December 26, 2018 (Source: ASIRT).

"The (affected person) did not exit the vehicle and instead discharged a firearm in the direction of officers. The subject officers responded by discharging their firearms and killing (him)," the report states.

"The subject officers were in a dynamic situation where lives were in danger, and they responded with lethal force. Once the (affected person) discharged his firearm at the officers, the responding uses of force by the subject officers were reasonable."

A total of 31 spent bullet casings were found near six officers who fired their weapons.

A close friend identified the man killed by EPS as Buck E. Evans. (Supplied)

An autopsy found the man had 12 gunshot wounds and had used methamphetamine before his death, the report says.

“Buck was a very good friend and a loving [boyfriend]," Delorme told CTV News Edmonton shortly after his death.

"[He] had a witty sense of humor (sic) and an intellectual mind. He so wanted to change his life around, we often spoke about what direction our lives were headed. Although he craved change he would easily fall back to old habits.”

