    Edmonton Oil Kings look to score socks for seniors

    The Edmonton Oil Kings are hoping to collect 10,000 pairs of winter socks this October for seniors in need. (CTV News Edmonton) The Edmonton Oil Kings are hoping to collect 10,000 pairs of winter socks this October for seniors in need. (CTV News Edmonton)

    If you're going to an Edmonton Oil Kings game this month, bring an extra pair of socks.

    The team launched its Socktober campaign at Rogers Place Sunday, to collect socks for seniors in need of something warm this winter.

    "The thought of braving an Edmonton winter without socks is a reality that no one should be faced with," said Kevin Radomski, Oil Kings director of business operations, in a press release. "Unfortunately, we have a growing number of people in our community with this reality.

    "To be able to help support those in need is a mandate of the Edmonton Oil Kings and we know with the support of our great fans, together we can help make a difference."

    Socktober is an initiative by the Operation Friendship Seniors Society (OFSS), a non-profit organization serving seniors in need. 

    Fans attending October games are encouraged to bring a sock donation. The team hopes to hit a goal of 10,000 pairs by the end of the month.

    "A pair of socks represents warmth and hope," said Jimmy Morrison, OFSS community relations manager, in the release. "It also shows that someone cares about them.

    "Warm toes, warm hearts."

    Those who donate will get two tickets to the Edmonton Oil Kings United Against Cancer game on Saturday, Oct. 28, when they take on the Portland Winterhawks. 

    The Oil Kings play the Red Deer Rebels Sunday at 4 p.m.

    For more information or to purchase tickets, click here

