Edmonton Oilers AHL affiliate fires head trainer following sexual offence charges

The Edmonton Oilers are supporting their affiliate American Hockey League team after its head athletic trainer was fired following news he had been charged with "serious felony offences."

Chad Drown was fired by the Bakersfield Condors after the team was made aware he had been charged in connection to contacting a minor to commit a sexual offence in California.

The team made the announcement on Twitter Sunday evening.

The Oilers said they "fully support" the decision to relieve Drown of his duties.

Originally from Waterloo, Ont., Drown has been an athletic trainer for the Condors, Tucson Roadrunners, Guelph Storm, the Canadian U18 World Juniors team, and other Ontario Hockey League U-16 development programs.