Edmonton Oilers charity golf tournament to donate portion of funds to Ben Stelter Foundation
Edmonton Oilers past and present teed up on Monday for a good cause.
The Edmonton Oiler Community Foundation (EOCF) Annual Golf Tournament was held at the Royal Mayfair Golf Club, with proceeds going to the Kids With Cancer Society and the Ben Stelter Foundation.
Parents of Oilers superfan Ben Stelter were on hand for the tournament and reflected on the impact their son has had on Oil Country a year after his death from cancer.
"We always knew how special Ben was, but there are still days where you wake up and it seems crazy when you see something on the news about Ben and people are still talking about Ben. It’s been over a year since he’s passed, and it’s just his lasting impression has been huge," Ben's father Mike told reporters.
"It's nice to see. It warms our hearts."
Mike Stelter says funds raised through the EOCF will help other children battling Glioblastoma, the form of brain cancer that killed Ben.
"Their support has been huge for us as a foundation. We’re really starting to make an impact now in the lives of a lot of kids just like Ben who are going through the same battle."
The EOCF donated $17 million to charity last year.
