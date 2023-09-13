Edmonton Oilers choose Vermilion for Oil Country celebration

The Town of Vermilion has been selected as the next Alberta community to be celebrated by the Edmonton Oilers.

The town of just under 4,000 will be recognized by the hockey team for the second annual Celebrating Oil Country initiative.

Each year, the team chooses an Alberta community to commemorate and celebrate what the Oilers Entertainment Group (OEG) calls the "most dedicated and passionate fan bases in the world."

The program includes a visit from an Oilers' delegation, funding for local minor hockey development, as well as live broadcasts and other feature content on the community.

“As a lifelong Oilers fan, I am overcome with joy that the Edmonton Oilers have chosen Vermilion as an Oil Country community. The excitement this brings to our community will be remembered for years to come,” said Vermilion Mayor Greg Throndson in a press release.

Festivities in Vermilion take place on Oilers Day on Nov. 1.

Local schools and businesses will be visited by former players, Hunter the Lynx and the Orange & Blue Ice Crew.

The delegation will host a hockey clinic at a local arena and attend the Junior B Vermilion Tigers home game.

The (OEG) Sport & Entertainment and Oilers alumni will also take part in an economic luncheon in the town.

On Nov. 4, Vermilion will be honoured in Edmonton when the Oilers take on the Nashville Predators, with the fans and community featured throughout the game.

The Town of Vermillion is located 193 kilometres east of Edmonton.