EDMONTON -- The Edmonton Oilers have signed 25-year-old Czech-born forward Dominik Kahun to a one-year deal worth $975,000.

The Oilers announced the signing in a news release Monday morning.

The German national appeared in 56 games with the Pittsburgh Penguins last season, putting up 12 goals and 19 assists.

Kahun & Draisaitl are reunited on the #Oilers after playing two seasons together with Mannheim in Germany's U-16 hockey league.



The seasons were each 30 games & they combined to score 627 points. In 2010-11 they also played five playoff games & combined for 62 points.



In a morning tweet, the Oilers highlighted the fact that the signing will reunite Kahun with Oilers star forward Leon Draisaitl.

Kahun has played in 138 career NHL games over two seasons, spending time with Chicago, Buffalo and Pittsburgh.

The 175-pound forward who stands 5’11” has totalled 68 career points in the NHL, with 25 goals and 43 assists.

Kahun has appeared in 157 Deutschland Elite League games and has also represented Germany on the international stage.

His most recent international play was seen at the 2019 World Hockey Championship, where he recorded one goal and four assists.