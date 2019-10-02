The Edmonton Oilers will open the regular season on home ice Wednesday, facing off against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Place.

The club underwent major changes both on and off the ice this summer, including a new general manager and head coach.

Edmonton has missed the playoffs in 12 of the last 13 seasons, and finished 25th overall last year.

GM Ken Holland says that is unacceptable.

"We've got a nucleus of players, we need to surround them better," Holland said Tuesday. "I'm not talking rebuild... I'm talking about we gotta to compete for a playoff spot."

It's been a long off-season, and fans and players are excited to be back in the game.

"It's easy to say now it's early, but i have a really good feeling about the first game here," said Oilers defenceman Oscar Klefbom. "We all know how important it is to have a good start in this league."

The team announced two new alternate captains this week, Leon Draisaitl and Darnell Nurse will sport 'A's on their jerseys during certain games.

Puck drop for Wednesday's home opener is at 8 p.m.