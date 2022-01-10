Edmonton Oilers prospect Dylan Holloway placed in COVID protocol

Prospect Dylan Holloway is the latest member of the Edmonton Oilers to enter COVID-19 protocol.

The team made the announcement on Monday morning.

The 20-year-old forward was the Oilers’ first round draft pick in 2020 and had recently joined the team after multiple Oilers were placed in COVID-19 protocol.

Holloway has been rehabbing a wrist injury and has yet to appear in a pro contest. His last time on the ice in a game was last spring for the University of Wisconsin.

He was part of Canada’s silver-medal winning team at the 2021 world junior championship held in Edmonton.

On Saturday, the Oilers placed six support staff and five more players in COVID-19 protocol. And, on Sunday, the team added two more players to the protocol list.

The Oilers are next scheduled to hit the ice on Saturday when they host the Ottawa Senators in a match-up that had been scheduled for Monday night, and then not again until a week on Thursday against the Florida Panthers.