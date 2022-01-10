Edmonton Oilers prospect Dylan Holloway placed in COVID protocol
Prospect Dylan Holloway is the latest member of the Edmonton Oilers to enter COVID-19 protocol.
The team made the announcement on Monday morning.
The 20-year-old forward was the Oilers’ first round draft pick in 2020 and had recently joined the team after multiple Oilers were placed in COVID-19 protocol.
Holloway has been rehabbing a wrist injury and has yet to appear in a pro contest. His last time on the ice in a game was last spring for the University of Wisconsin.
He was part of Canada’s silver-medal winning team at the 2021 world junior championship held in Edmonton.
On Saturday, the Oilers placed six support staff and five more players in COVID-19 protocol. And, on Sunday, the team added two more players to the protocol list.
The Oilers are next scheduled to hit the ice on Saturday when they host the Ottawa Senators in a match-up that had been scheduled for Monday night, and then not again until a week on Thursday against the Florida Panthers.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Opposition parties team up to call emergency House health, ethics committee meetings
While Parliament is not set to resume regular sittings until the end of the month, opposition parties are pushing for early recalls of two committees to dive into the federal government's current COVID-19 response efforts and use of Canadians' cell data to inform public health measures.
'Deltacron' variant discovery most likely lab error, health experts say
Some health experts are casting doubt at the announcement of a new variant of COVID-19 dubbed 'Deltacron,' saying the findings are more likely the result of lab error.
Ontario reports at least 438 COVID-19 patients in ICU, fewer than 10K new cases
The number of people in Ontario hospitals with COVID-19 continues to rise, with 438 patients now in intensive care.
Experiencing COVID-19 symptoms? Hold off on getting your booster shot, experts say
What happens if you start to develop COVID-19 symptoms right before you’re scheduled for your third dose? CTVNews.ca looks at what experts have to say.
BREAKING | More than 80 Manitobans hospitalized with COVID-19 over the weekend
More than 80 Manitobans were hospitalized with COVID-19 over the weekend.
Two charged in connection with service dog incident at Milton's Restaurant in Kitchener, Ont.
Two people have been charged in connection to an alleged assault at Milton's Restaurant in Kitchener, Ont., that happened in November.
Robert Durst, real estate heir convicted of murder, dies
Robert Durst, the wealthy New York real estate heir and failed fugitive who was dogged for decades with suspicion in the disappearance and deaths of those around him before he was convicted of killing his best friend and sentenced to life in prison, has died. He was 78.
Manitoba politician drawing criticism for tweet showing his wife shovelling snow after working a 12-hour hospital shift
A Manitoban politician is getting widespread criticism for a tweet depicting his wife shovelling the driveway after working a 12-hour shift as a healthcare worker.
Canadians say human rights in China a priority, worry diplomatic boycott at Olympics could impact economy: survey
Despite generally supporting a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing, a new survey shows most Canadians feel it could come at the expense of Canada's economy.
Calgary
-
Kenney condemns participants of protest rally held outside Calgary mayor's home
A group of protesters gathered outside the personal residence of Mayor Jyoti Gondek Sunday, the second protest to take place in front of a Calgary politician's home this month.
-
Calgary's K-12 students return to class after holiday break extended by pandemic
Kindergarten to Grade 12 students are heading back to Alberta schools after an extended holiday break due to surging cases of COVID-19.
-
COVID-19 in Alberta today: Hinshaw to give weekend update
Alberta's top doctor will give a provincial pandemic update Monday afternoon following last week's record-setting day-over-day increase.
Saskatoon
-
NDP calls for replacement of Sask. education minister
The Saskatchewan NDP Opposition is calling on Premier Scott Moe to replace the minister of education.
-
Man charged with attempted murder after shooting in Saskatoon home
Saskatoon Police have arrested and charged a man in connection to a shooting on Bushe Place on Jan. 7.
-
Sask. RCMP lay charges in 2020 homicide
RCMP say they have charged two men in relation to the Nov. 17, 2020 homicide of Troy Watson from Mistawasis First Nation.
Regina
-
Sexual assault trial of former Regina doctor begins
A former Regina doctor has pleaded not guilty to all seven counts of sexual assault levelled against him by several complainants set to testify at a trial starting Monday.
-
NDP calls for replacement of Sask. education minister
The Saskatchewan NDP Opposition is calling on Premier Scott Moe to replace the minister of education.
-
Active cases in Sask. continue to rise
The province reported a new record for active cases on Sunday, with the count rising to 7,418.
Atlantic
-
Kalin's call: Polar air brings biting wind chill to Maritimes
Following the passage of a cold front, northwest winds will provide a direct pull of polar sourced air into the Maritimes through the start of this week.
-
Staffing shortages plague N.S. health-care system as COVID-19 pandemic lingers on
As the COVID-19 pandemic lingers on, so do staffing shortages within the health-care system.
-
Man, woman facing multiple charges, including attempted murder, following stabbing incident: Halifax police
Halifax Regional Police say they have charged a man and a woman with attempted murder following a stabbing incident in Dartmouth.
Toronto
-
Upwards of 50 ambulances were tied up at Toronto hospitals this weekend when 'code red' was issued
At points this weekend there were upwards of 50 Toronto ambulances that were out of service at one time while paramedics waited to offload patients at local hospitals.
-
Ontario reports at least 438 COVID-19 patients in ICU, fewer than 10K new cases
The number of people in Ontario hospitals with COVID-19 continues to rise, with 438 patients now in intensive care.
-
Ontario woman wins big lottery prize after getting ticket in 'Secret Santa' gift exchange
An Ontario woman has won the top prize on a lottery scratch card given to her in a 'Secret Santa' gift exchange at work.
Montreal
-
Bundle up: Extreme cold warning in effect as Arctic airmass hits Quebec
An 'Arctic airmass and brisk winds' have initiated an extreme cold warning for many parts of Quebec to start the week.
-
Slain Granby girl's stepmother appeals her guilty verdict and life sentence
The stepmother convicted of the murder of the seven-year-old Granby girl is appealing her guilty verdict and sentence.
-
Quebec reports 118 rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations, 26 new deaths
Quebec reported a net increase of 118 hospitalizations on Monday with 26 more deaths due to the disease.
Ottawa
-
OPH reports 4 new COVID-19 hospitalizations, 1 new death Monday
Ottawa Public Health said Monday that four more people are in hospital because of COVID-19 and one more person has died due to the disease. There is one fewer patient in the ICU.
-
Ottawa paramedics help delivery baby girl at roadside
An Ottawa paramedic team helped a local mom deliver her new baby girl Monday morning after it became obvious she wasn't going to make it to the hospital on time.
-
EXTREME COLD WARNING
EXTREME COLD WARNING | Ottawa weather: Frigid temperatures return to the capital
An extreme cold warning is in place for Ottawa and the region, with intense wind chills expected Monday night and Tuesday morning.
Kitchener
-
Two charged in connection with service dog incident at Milton's Restaurant in Kitchener, Ont.
Two people have been charged in connection to an alleged assault at Milton's Restaurant in Kitchener, Ont., that happened in November.
-
Ontario reports at least 438 COVID-19 patients in ICU, fewer than 10K new cases
The number of people in Ontario hospitals with COVID-19 continues to rise, with 438 patients now in intensive care.
-
99 suspected overdose deaths reported in Waterloo Region last year
There were 99 suspected overdose deaths in Waterloo Region in 2021, according to the Waterloo Region Integrated Drugs Strategy.
Northern Ontario
-
Kapuskasing fire under investigation
The provincial crime unit and fire marshal are investigating after a fire in Kapuskasing on Sunday night, police said.
-
'No fish is worth the risk': Police warn anxious anglers to stay off the unstable ice
Police are issuing a warning to anxious anglers "taking a big chance" by being out on the ice.
-
Second person charged in case of parcel containing firearm delivered to wrong address in Elliot Lake
A second person has been charged in a case in which a firearm was delivered to the wrong address in Elliot Lake.
Winnipeg
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | More than 80 Manitobans hospitalized with COVID-19 over the weekend
More than 80 Manitobans were hospitalized with COVID-19 over the weekend.
-
Manitoba outpacing rest of Canada in rate of active COVID-19 cases
The rate of active COVID-19 cases in Manitoba is outpacing every other Canadian region.
-
Manitoba politician drawing criticism for tweet showing his wife shovelling snow after working a 12-hour hospital shift
A Manitoban politician is getting widespread criticism for a tweet depicting his wife shovelling the driveway after working a 12-hour shift as a healthcare worker.
Vancouver
-
Online fundraiser pays fine for Kelowna gym defying public health orders
The owners of a gym fined thousands of dollars for defying British Columbia's public health orders will be able to pay the penalty with donations made through a fundraiser.
-
Homicide investigators called to Surrey, police incident leads to lengthy road closures
Homicide investigators were called to a Surrey neighbourhood following a police incident that has led to lengthy road closures.
-
Targeted shooting in Abbotsford 2 days after fatal stabbing
A man is recovering from serious injuries after a shooting Monday morning in Abbotsford, B.C.
Vancouver Island
-
Old-growth activists block traffic in Victoria, more protests planned across B.C.
A group opposed to old-growth logging in British Columbia was blocking the southbound lanes of the Trans-Canada Highway in Victoria as part of a province-wide protest on Monday.
-
Victoria resident wins $500K lottery prize
One lucky Victoria resident is $500,000 richer after buying a winning lottery ticket last week.
-
High winds, heavy rains expected on Vancouver Island, Haida Gwaii
Several weather warnings and advisories are in effect for Vancouver Island and Haida Gwaii as high winds and heavy rains are expected over the coming days.