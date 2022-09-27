Edmonton Oilers rookie Dylan Holloway receives raves for pre-season play
Dylan Holloway played in one NHL game last season. The rookie wore No. 36 for the Oilers in a playoff game against the Colorado Avalanche.
And, even though he was assigned that number coming into training camp, he quickly gave it up to goalie Jack Campbell, who wore that number in Toronto before coming to Edmonton as a free agent.
Holloway, now wearing 55 in training camp, said that his reward was a night out on the new Oilers' goalie's tab.
“I didn't know he was paying,” Holloway said. “He told me he was taking me out for dinner. He took the number 36, that was the number they gave me in camp, and I had no emotional attachment to it, but he insisted on taking me out for dinner.
“When I got there, he had a whole seafood tower out. It was a lot.”
Campbell can have 36, but Holloway's goal is to burn his No. 55 in the minds of coach Jay Woodcroft and president and general manager Ken Holland. It's not like Holloway doesn't have a spotlight on him - he carries the weight of expectation that comes with being a first-round pick of the Oilers. The winger notched 35 points in just 23 games for the University of Wisconsin in 2020-21. But he only played 33 games for the Oilers' AHL affiliate in Bakersfield last season, because of a wrist injury that required surgery. He then got the chance to make his debut for the team with his one-game playoff cameo.
“I got a little taste of it in the playoffs,” said Holloway. “I stayed hungry over the summer. And, my first camp, I think it's been a lot of fun. The guys have been great and it's good to get back into the season.”
Then, in the Oilers pre-season opener against the Winnipeg Jets, Holloway was the best player on the ice. Sure, the likes of Oilers stars Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl were nowhere to be found, but Holloway stood out, tipping in a shot from Evan Bouchard, one of his team-high six shots on goal for the night. He was willing to go into the corners and absorb hits in order to win the puck.
“I feel it's been pretty good,” Holloway said of his hot start to camp. “I've been fortunate to play with some pretty good linemates, I think they've helped me along the way. But I am feeling good so far and I hope to keep it going for the rest of camp.
“It was awesome. I was able to play in different kind of situations all over the ice. He (Woodcroft) gave me all sort of opportunities.”
But, when Oilers camp opened, Holland warned that he wants to ensure that young players with offensive talent don't languish on the fourth line, where they'd only get a few minutes of playing time a game - and that it might be better for young players to play a lot in the AHL than a little bit in the NHL.
“What you're saying is, do you weigh limited minutes in the NHL versus big minutes in the American Hockey League,” said Woodcroft. I believe that those answers will play themselves out here. He's going to show us where he's at and if he's able to play meaningful minutes in the National Hockey League.”
As well, Holland said he wants to see his young players resist the urge to play it safe. And that's a message that Holloway embraces.
“Obviously, you don't want to make mistakes but, at the same time, if you're playing timid out there you're not doing too much. So you kind of play and not think too much. You do what comes naturally.”
And, any concerns about the state of Holloway's wrist are quickly fading in the rear-view mirror. He spent a lot of the summer trying to build the wrist back up.
“The big thing was working on my hands,” he said. “With my wrist, I wasn't able to touch the puck very much when I was rehabbing. I thought that my hands, when I got out to Bakersfield, weren't up to par.”
So, on top of on-ice work, he spent a lot of time stickhandling a ball to get his hands back.
Woodcroft said that, during the rookie games in Penticton before the official start of camp, Holloway showed his willingness to get to the tough areas on the ice, but the qualifier is that those games were against other rookies from other Western Canadian NHL teams, his “peer group.”
Over the next couple of weeks, Holloway needs to show he can do it against NHL veterans. And then the Oilers need to evaluate what's the best fit for his development.
“I think he's had a good first few days,” said Woodcroft. “He's obviously a big, strong power-forward type. He's a powerful skater â€¦ I think he's feeling more and more confident in and among the big boys. I think his line's been good, but the real test will come as we get into the pre-season schedule.”
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 27, 2022.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'We shouldn't have to push people': Most provinces have not made Sept. 30 a stat
While Canada prepares to honour the second annual National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on Friday, the majority of provinces have not followed the federal government's move to make it a statutory holiday for its workers.
Denmark says Baltic gas pipeline leaks were 'deliberate actions'
Explosions rattled the Baltic Sea before unusual leaks were discovered on two natural gas pipelines running underwater from Russia to Germany, seismologists said Tuesday. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said her government regarded the leaks as the results of 'deliberate actions' by unknown perpetrators.
Trudeau says stronger infrastructure needed after inspecting Fiona damage
Justin Trudeau travelled today to P.E.I., where he inspected damage caused by post-tropical storm Fiona and pledged to find ways to build more resilient infrastructure.
23 people taken to hospital after workplace exposure to hydrochloric acid in St. Catharines
A total of 23 people have been taken to hospital in St. Catharines following a hazardous workplace incident on Tuesday.
Who is Pierre Poilievre's wife? What you should know about Anaida Poilievre
Becoming the leader of the Conservative Party of Canada earlier this month has not only raised Pierre Poilievre’s profile among the Canadian public, but has also brought additional attention of his wife. CTVNews.ca takes a look at what we know about Anaida Poilievre.
Can I book my COVID-19 bivalent booster that targets Omicron? Where each province, territory stands
The anticipated COVID-19 bivalent booster shot that specifically targets the Omicron variant is now available across Canada.
These natural wonders in Canada were lost to Fiona
An iconic sandstone rock formation in P.E.I and a striking solitary tree in Nova Scotia are among the natural landmarks destroyed by post-tropical storm Fiona.
Expect serious delays at border due to staff shortages if travel levels rise: union
The head of a union representing Canada's customs and immigration officers says chronic staffing shortages mean long waits at the border won't necessarily disappear when use of the controversial ArriveCan app soon becomes optional.
Employers in these provinces are projecting the largest average salary increases next year
Canadian employers are anticipating the highest salary increase in two decades as they try to balance inflationary pressures, surging interest rates, recession risks and a tight labour market, a new survey has found.
Calgary
-
Charges laid against 'reckless' motorcycle riders in Calgary
Calgary police say they arrested three motorcyclists in connection with two separate incidents of dangerous driving on city streets this month.
-
Teen suspect takes stand at murder trial in hit-and-run death of Calgary officer
A Calgary teen charged with first-degree murder in the death of a police officer in a hit-and-run took the witness stand as his trial resumed.
-
Virulent avian influenza continues to hit Alberta poultry flocks
As the first wild ducks and geese begin their fall flight south, highly pathogenic avian influenza, or HPAI,, is once again hitting Alberta's bird farmers hard.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon to offer 3 different sizes of waste bins to residents
City council has approved a plan that will see three different waste bin sizes — all offered at a three different price points.
-
No charges in 85-year-old Sask. care home resident's death after suspect, 76, dies
Police in Prince Albert say no charges will be laid in an 85-year-old woman's homicide.
-
STARS gets a financial booster to keep it in the air
The new STARS Air Ambulance fleet got a boost this week thanks to Ford dealers across the province.
Regina
-
Explosives team investigating suspicious package on Victoria Avenue: Regina police
The Regina Police Service’s (RPS) Explosives Disposal Unit is investigating a report of a suspicious package in the 3100 block of Victoria Avenue.
-
Mental health, addictions still a crisis in city: monthly crime stats
September’s board of police commissioners meeting brought forward its crime statistics for the month of August on Tuesday.
-
Governor General to attend Miyo-wîcîwitowin Day event in Regina
Governor General of Canada Mary Simon will be visiting Regina later this week to help mark the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
Atlantic
-
Trudeau says stronger infrastructure needed after inspecting Fiona damage
Justin Trudeau travelled today to P.E.I., where he inspected damage caused by post-tropical storm Fiona and pledged to find ways to build more resilient infrastructure.
-
'Shocking' erosion of sand dunes in Prince Edward Island National Park due to Fiona
Parks Canada says the scale of sand dune erosion at beaches in Prince Edward Island National Park due to post-tropical storm Fiona is "shocking."
-
Residents of coastal N.L. town sift through rubble of their homes after Fiona
Neighbours in the small community of Burnt Islands, N.L., are helping each other clean through the rubble of their former homes.
Toronto
-
23 people taken to hospital after workplace exposure to hydrochloric acid in St. Catharines
A total of 23 people have been taken to hospital in St. Catharines following a hazardous workplace incident on Tuesday.
-
'Significant' Hamilton police presence expected ahead of unsanctioned homecoming parties
Hamilton Police Service (HPS) is advising residents who live in neighbourhoods near McMaster University there will be a significant police presence Saturday in anticipation of "unsanctioned" homecoming celebrations.
-
93 per cent of Black real estate agents believe there is discrimination in Ontario's rental process: OREA poll
Ninety-three per cent of Black real estate agents believe that discrimination plays a role in the rental process in Ontario, according to a new report by the Ontario Real Estate Association.
Montreal
-
Polls show race for second heating up in Quebec election
Polls heading into the final week of the Quebec election campaign show much of the same results since the first week: a race for second behind the CAQ.
-
Record number of early ballots; Legault rejects electoral reform
François Legault says he's open to working with opposition parties if his party wins the Oct. 3 election, but he is rejecting all calls to reform the electoral system.
-
Coroner investigating death of Quebec woman who died by suicide after battle with Lyme disease
Quebec's chief coroner has ordered a public inquiry into the death of Amelie Champagne, a 22-year-old woman who suffered from Lyme disease and took her own life on Sept. 11 in Montreal.
Ottawa
-
Six COVID-19 deaths in Ottawa last week, wastewater trending up
Ottawa Public Health has reported six new COVID-19 deaths in the capital since last Tuesday and the wastewater monitoring project is showing a rising trend in the viral signal.
-
'I’m not some villain in this story:' Mayoral candidate Sutcliffe decries 'trolls'
Ottawa mayoral candidate Mark Sutcliffe is issuing a call for civility, saying community members and elected officials who have been attacking him are contributing to a 'toxic environment' at city hall.
-
'Car is too fast': Driver blames vehicle for going 200 km/h
A driver facing a stunt driving charge apparently said it was the car's fault.
Kitchener
-
Controversial Blair warehouse will be Amazon fulfillment centre
Amazon has confirmed it’s behind the controversial warehouse project being built in the Village of Blair.
-
Police investigating toddler's death in Cambridge, Ont.
Waterloo regional police are investigating the death of a 15-month-old boy in Cambridge, Ont.
-
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Shelter in place in Wiikwemkoong due to armed and dangerous person, schools dismissed
Despite an emergency alert by Ontario Provincial Police asking people in Wiikwemkoong on Manitoulin Island to shelter in place due to an 'armed and dangerous person' Tuesday afternoon, the school board has deemed it 'safe enough for regular dismissal.'
-
North Bay parents upset after school bus crash
A Tuesday morning crash involving a North Bay school bus with children on board has several parents rattled and police investigating.
-
Manitoulin police seize $30K in drugs and cash, four charged
Four people – three from Manitoulin Island and a young offender from southern Ontario – have been charged after police executed a search warrant on M'Chigeeng First Nation on Sept. 26.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg man receives prison sentence for river trail attacks
A man who pled guilty to assaulting three women and a teenage girl around Winnipeg's river trail system last year has been sentenced to 14 years in prison.
-
'It's a slap in the face': Winnipeg students given white shirt to wear instead of marking Orange Shirt Day
A Winnipeg family is upset after their child's school sent home a white shirt to wear on Thursday for the school's 100th anniversary, rather than an orange one to mark the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
-
Disappearance of Vernon Otto now being investigated as a homicide: RCMP
RCMP is now investigating the disappearance of a Manitoba man four years ago as a homicide.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Honda sought after 'major vehicle incident' that closed Sea to Sky Highway northbound
Authorities are trying to locate a damaged white Honda following a "major vehicle incident" that closed the northbound lanes of the Sea to Sky Highway on Tuesday.
-
'Unseasonably warm conditions' lead to 20 temperature records falling in B.C.
A warm fall day across B.C. led to 20 temperature records falling in the province Monday, preliminary data from Environment Canada shows.
-
Man charged with robbery after multiple thefts at fast food restaurants: RCMP
Mounties say a man has been charged with robbery after their investigation into thefts at fast food restaurants.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria police seek in-house psychologist, occupational health nurse to support officers' mental health
The Victoria Police Department says it's hoping to improve supports for its officers by adding an in-house psychologist and occupational health nurse to its team. Police Chief Del Manak says officers are increasingly exposed to traumatic incidents and that the job has grown "more challenging" over the years.
-
UVic halts new hires amid deficit
The University of Victoria's campus is again buzzing with students, but a lack of international students during the pandemic means tuition revenue is down. The school blames the decline on a hangover from COVID-19, as well as inflation, a housing shortage and delays processing international visas.
-
Driver survives after vehicle plummets hundreds of feet off Malahat highway
RCMP say a driver was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after their vehicle drove off the Malahat highway and down a steep embankment on Vancouver Island on Sunday evening. The single-vehicle crash occurred near the Split Rock Lookout around 7:30 p.m., according to RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Madonna Saunderson.