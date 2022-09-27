Edmonton Oilers rookie Dylan Holloway receives raves for pre-season play

Oilers forward Dylan Holloway on September 26, 2022 (Source: Edmonton Oilers). Oilers forward Dylan Holloway on September 26, 2022 (Source: Edmonton Oilers).

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Denmark says Baltic gas pipeline leaks were 'deliberate actions'

Explosions rattled the Baltic Sea before unusual leaks were discovered on two natural gas pipelines running underwater from Russia to Germany, seismologists said Tuesday. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said her government regarded the leaks as the results of 'deliberate actions' by unknown perpetrators.

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

  • UVic halts new hires amid deficit

    The University of Victoria's campus is again buzzing with students, but a lack of international students during the pandemic means tuition revenue is down. The school blames the decline on a hangover from COVID-19, as well as inflation, a housing shortage and delays processing international visas.

  • Driver survives after vehicle plummets hundreds of feet off Malahat highway

    RCMP say a driver was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after their vehicle drove off the Malahat highway and down a steep embankment on Vancouver Island on Sunday evening. The single-vehicle crash occurred near the Split Rock Lookout around 7:30 p.m., according to RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Madonna Saunderson.