Edmonton Oilers sign centre Kyle Turris to 2-year deal
Nashville Predators' Kyle Turris (8) is stopped by Arizona Coyotes goalie Darcy Kuemper (35) during second period NHL qualifying round game action in Edmonton, on Sunday August 2, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
EDMONTON -- The Edmonton Oilers signed centre Kyle Turris to a two-year contract to start free agency.
Turris, who is expected to be Edmonton's third line centre, scored nine goals and recorded 22 assists in 62 games with the Nashville Predators last season.
TSN Edmonton reporter Ryan Rishaug says Turris will make $1.65 million per season.
The Oilers have also signed goaltender Anton Forsberg and forward Alan Quine to one-year deals.
TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports Quine's deal is worth $750,000.
Rishaug tweeted Forsberg fills Edmonton's need for a third goaltender and that the organization should still be looking to sign another goalie.
The Oilers have been rumoured to be after free agent Jacob Marksrom, but Dreger reports Edmonton is out on him right now.
More to come…