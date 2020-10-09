Advertisement
Edmonton Oilers sign centre Kyle Turris to 2-year deal, resign Tyler Ennis
Nashville Predators' Kyle Turris (8) is stopped by Arizona Coyotes goalie Darcy Kuemper (35) during second period NHL qualifying round game action in Edmonton, on Sunday August 2, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
EDMONTON -- The Edmonton Oilers signed centre Kyle Turris to a two-year contract to start free agency.
Turris, who is expected to be Edmonton's third line centre, scored nine goals and recorded 22 assists in 62 games with the Nashville Predators last season.
TSN Edmonton reporter Ryan Rishaug says Turris will make $1.65 million per season.
Turris says the Oilers are "a great team moving in the right direction with two of the best players in the world."
The Oilers have also signed goaltender Anton Forsberg and forward Alan Quine to one-year deals.
TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports Quine's deal is worth $750,000.
Rishaug tweeted Forsberg fills Edmonton's need for a third goaltender and that the organization should still be looking to sign another goalie.
Tyler Ennis is staying in Edmonton, the Oilers announced in the afternoon. The forward, who Edmonton got in a trade with the Ottawa Senators last season, signed a one-year deal worth $1 million, Rishaug said.