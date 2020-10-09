EDMONTON -- The Edmonton Oilers signed centre Kyle Turris to a two-year contract to start free agency.

Turris, who is expected to be Edmonton's third line centre, scored nine goals and recorded 22 assists in 62 games with the Nashville Predators last season.

Turris has scored 165 goals & 251 assists in 726 career @NHL games, including 9 goals & 22 assists in 62 games with Nashville in 2019-20.



TSN Edmonton reporter Ryan Rishaug says Turris will make $1.65 million per season.

TSN Edmonton reporter Ryan Rishaug says Turris will make $1.65 million per season.

Turris says the Oilers are "a great team moving in the right direction with two of the best players in the world."

The Oilers have also signed goaltender Anton Forsberg and forward Alan Quine to one-year deals.

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports Quine's deal is worth $750,000.

Quine, 27, scored 14 goals & 32 assists in 38 games with the AHL's Stockton Heat in 2019-20, in addition to scoring 1 goal in 9 games with Calgary. He has 10 goals & 18 assists in 106 career NHL games.

Rishaug tweeted Forsberg fills Edmonton's need for a third goaltender and that the organization should still be looking to sign another goalie.

Tyler Ennis is staying in Edmonton, the Oilers announced in the afternoon. The forward, who Edmonton got in a trade with the Ottawa Senators last season, signed a one-year deal worth $1 million, Rishaug said.