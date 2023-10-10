Edmonton

    • Edmonton Oilers sign defenceman Beau Akey to three-year, entry-level deal

    Winnipeg Jets' Nikita Chibrikov (90) checks Edmonton Oilers' Beau Akey (82) during first period NHL preseason action in Edmonton on Sunday September 24, 2023.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson Winnipeg Jets' Nikita Chibrikov (90) checks Edmonton Oilers' Beau Akey (82) during first period NHL preseason action in Edmonton on Sunday September 24, 2023.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

    The Edmonton Oilers have signed defenceman Beau Akey to a three-year, entry-level contract, the team announced Tuesday.

    Akey was selected in the second round, 56th overall, in the 2023 NHL draft.

    The 18-year-old blueliner tallied 11 goals and 36 assists for 47 points in 66 games last season with the Barrie Colts of the Ontario Hockey League.

    Akey has a goal and two assists through four games with Barrie this season.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 10, 2023.

