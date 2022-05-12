Edmonton Oilers sign forward Carter Savoie to entry-level contract

EDMONTON -

The Edmonton Oilers have announced that they have signed forward Carter Savoie to a three-year, entry-level contract beginning with this season.

Savoie, 20, joined Oilers AHL affiliate Bakersfield on April 18 on an amateur tryout contract, appearing in two games and tallying two penalty minutes.

Prior to his time with the Condors, he helped the University of Denver win the 2022 NCAA National Championship, scoring in three of the team's four games during the tournament.

A sophomore with the Pioneers this season, the St. Albert, Alta., native scored 23 goals in 39 games and has racked up 65 points in 63 games over the two seasons he's played collegiately.

Edmonton initially selected Savoie in the fourth round, 100th overall, in the 2020 NHL draft.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 11, 2022.