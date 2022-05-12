Edmonton Oilers sign forward Carter Savoie to entry-level contract

Denver's Carter Savoie (8) celebrates his winning goal with Bobby Brink (24) and Cole Guttman (19) in overtime during an NCAA men's Frozen Four semifinal hockey game against Michigan, Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) Denver's Carter Savoie (8) celebrates his winning goal with Bobby Brink (24) and Cole Guttman (19) in overtime during an NCAA men's Frozen Four semifinal hockey game against Michigan, Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island