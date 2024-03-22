Edmonton Oilers sign forward Stefan to entry-level contract

EDMONTON
    The Edmonton Oilers signed forward James Stefan to a three-year entry level contract Thursday.

    The six-foot, 185-pound Stefan registered career highs in goals (48), assists (51) and points this season with the Western Hockey League's  Portland Winterhawks. Stefan is fifth in the WHL in goals and ninth in points.

    Stefan, an undrafted free agent, has appeared in 251 career games with Portland, recording 109 goals and 145 assists for 254 points.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 21, 2024.

