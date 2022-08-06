Edmonton Oilers sign forward Tyler Benson to one-year extension

Edmonton Oilers' Tyler Benson (16) controls the puck ahead of Seattle Kraken's Carson Soucy (28) in the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson) Edmonton Oilers' Tyler Benson (16) controls the puck ahead of Seattle Kraken's Carson Soucy (28) in the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada is banning the importation of handguns, effective Aug. 19

The Canadian government is moving to ban the importation of restricted handguns, effective Aug. 19. Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino and Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly announced Friday that the federal government has decided to push ahead with an importation ban without the approval of Parliament, moving to make the policy change through regulatory restrictions.

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island