Edmonton Oilers sign Warren Foegele to three-year contract; swaps him for Ethan Bear
Edmonton Oilers Ethan Bear (74) wears his jersey with his name in Cree during warm up against the Calgary Flames before their NHL exhibition game action in Edmonton, on Tuesday July 28, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
EDMONTON -- Warren Foegele has signed onto a three-year contract with the Edmonton Oilers for $2.75 million annually.
The six-foot-two, 198-pound forward snatched up from Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday in exchange for Ethan Bear.
He appeared in 200 career games for the `Canes with 68 points (35G, 33A) and 74 penalty minutes.
Foegele has a plus/minus rating of -1, notching 20 points (10G, 10A) last year with an average of just over 14 minutes of ice time per game.
The 25-year-old Markham, Ont. native has the fourth-highest total shorthanded time-on-ice among Carolina forwards.
In the past three years Foegele has also hit double-digit goal totals.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 31, 2021.