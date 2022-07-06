Edmonton on track to get rid of single-use plastics. Here's how

Edmonton on track to get rid of single-use plastics. Here's how

A plastic fork is seen in Sacramento, Calif., Friday, June 17, 2022. A California proposal would reduce the amount of plastics used for single-use products like eating utensils, food containers , dish soap and shampoo bottles. State Sen. Ben Allen, D-Santa Monica, made the bill public on Thursday, June 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli) A plastic fork is seen in Sacramento, Calif., Friday, June 17, 2022. A California proposal would reduce the amount of plastics used for single-use products like eating utensils, food containers , dish soap and shampoo bottles. State Sen. Ben Allen, D-Santa Monica, made the bill public on Thursday, June 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

OPINION

OPINION | How much of a mortgage can I afford in Canada?

Prices have been easing slightly recently, but affording a mortgage is still a very difficult task for many Canadians. How much of a mortgage can you afford? Contributor Christopher Liew breaks it down in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island