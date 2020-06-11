Advertisement
Edmonton News | Local Breaking | CTV News Edmonton
Edmonton outlines relaunch plan for phase two of Alberta's reopening
EDMONTON -- The City of Edmonton has announced which facilities will reopen as Alberta moves into phase two of its relaunch strategy.
“It is encouraging that the City is in a place to consider stage two reopening activities,” said Adam Laughlin, Interim City Manager in a news release. “We need to temper that anticipation and enthusiasm with realism and help Edmontonians understand that the process of relaunching might take weeks or even months. And even when they reopen, many facilities and services will look and feel different from what people are used to.”
On June 15, the city will start taking bookings and rentals for sports facilities and ball diamonds, however due to reduced staffing; users will see longer grass and more weeds than in previous years.
The funicular will also begin operating again on June 15. It will run from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. with increased physical distancing measures.
On June 17, Beechmount Cemetery will open for general inquires and walk-in services. South Haven Cemetery will open for in-person appointments only.
On June 22, modified outdoor fitness programs will be offered in select locations. Residents 13 years and older will be able to register for them online.
In August, Big Bin events will start up again with five events planned this fall.
Mayor Don Iveson said on social media that the city is still grappling with major financial challenges because of the pandemic. He said it is limiting the city’s ability to provide services at the level residents are used to.
Alberta officially enters phase two of reopening on Friday.