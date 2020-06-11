EDMONTON -- The City of Edmonton has announced which facilities will reopen as Alberta moves into phase two of its relaunch strategy.

“It is encouraging that the City is in a place to consider stage two reopening activities,” said Adam Laughlin, Interim City Manager in a news release. “We need to temper that anticipation and enthusiasm with realism and help Edmontonians understand that the process of relaunching might take weeks or even months. And even when they reopen, many facilities and services will look and feel different from what people are used to.”

On June 15, the city will start taking bookings and rentals for sports facilities and ball diamonds, however due to reduced staffing; users will see longer grass and more weeds than in previous years.

The funicular will also begin operating again on June 15. It will run from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. with increased physical distancing measures.

On June 17, Beechmount Cemetery will open for general inquires and walk-in services. South Haven Cemetery will open for in-person appointments only.

On June 22, modified outdoor fitness programs will be offered in select locations. Residents 13 years and older will be able to register for them online.

In August, Big Bin events will start up again with five events planned this fall.

Mayor Don Iveson said on social media that the city is still grappling with major financial challenges because of the pandemic. He said it is limiting the city’s ability to provide services at the level residents are used to.

Our usual revenue streams have been severely hit: We've delayed property tax payments for Edmontonians for example, and for some time we have not been collecting transit and parking fees. — Don Iveson (@doniveson) June 11, 2020

Municipalities have done their best to tackle the pandemic, without the proper financial resources in hand. Our well-planned budgets, already strained by the economic hardships our province & city has been facing over the last few years, have exploded in the wake of #COVID19. — Don Iveson (@doniveson) June 11, 2020

I know it may sound like a broken record but an injection of cash is essential if we’re to return to our previous service levels. — Don Iveson (@doniveson) June 11, 2020

Edmontonians have suffered enough economic hardships already — we do not want to add to that strain by having to consider more service cuts and/or tax increases. Especially when #yegcc has worked hard to "flatten the curve" on your taxes. — Don Iveson (@doniveson) June 11, 2020

#yegcc has heard loud and clear that folks are wondering about spray parks: hopefully, these will be a fairly low-cost expenditure for the city and we can open them sometime this summer. — Don Iveson (@doniveson) June 11, 2020

Dandelions and long grass have also been cited as a concern: #yegcc will have further convo on this issue and see what we can do given the financial restraints your City is under.



I appreciate everyone’s patience & understanding in this regard. #COVID19AB — Don Iveson (@doniveson) June 11, 2020

I've seen that @ClrMikeNickel is working on a motion re: recreation & facility re-opening & I look forward to seeing his motion for how we can do that.



All hands are on deck at #yegcc as we try to manage the financial implications of #COVID19 and restore service levels. — Don Iveson (@doniveson) June 11, 2020

Alberta officially enters phase two of reopening on Friday.