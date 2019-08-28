More than a dozen Edmontonians were on board as Team Canada made a major breakthrough at the Dragon Boat World Championships.

The paddlers recently travelled to Thailand and returned with some extra hardware.

"I'm pretty sure that China and Thailand are figuring out what they can to try and beat us next time," said team member Noelannah Neubauer.

Team Canada featured 14 paddlers from the Edmonton Dragon Boat Racing Club. The most ever to make the national team and the final result was a record medal haul at the tournament: 81 in total, as Canada finished second in the standings to Thailand.

“I got three silvers and four bronzes. This is more than I was expecting. It’s crazy,” said 13-year-old Benedict Borres.

Canada’s top women’s team also broke a world record in the 200-metre event becoming the first female crew to break the 46-second mark.

“We came in and were competing against professional teams from around the world, so we weren’t expecting that with us having to pay our way to make it to Thailand,” added Neubauer.

They usually paddle in Edmonton’s River Valley but the 14 locals now stand as some of the best Dragon Boat Racers in the world.

“We definitely affirmed our position as one of the top teams of the world and we definitely showed that Canada always brings its best performance,” said Sofia Calderon, who is already looking forward to next year.