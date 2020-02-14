EDMONTON -- A man and woman are responsible for a spree of 15 or more break-and-enters in Edmonton over the last month, police believe.

Brandon Okimaw, 25, and Caitlin Dvorak, 22, are accused of breaking into apartment or condo building parking garages and smashing vehicle windows to steal items inside.

Three vehicles were also stolen, and later recovered.

The string of thefts, which also includes two at businesses, date back to Jan. 13.

Okimaw and Dvorak face 48 and 40 charges, respectively, related to breaking and entering.

Okimaw weights between 160 and 180 pounds and has a pierced right ear. Dvorak weighs an estimated 130 to 140 pounds and stands between 5'9" and 6'0". Both have multiple tattoos on their hands.

Edmonton Police Service asked those with information about their location to call EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.