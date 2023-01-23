Edmonton paramedic with terminal cancer receiving help to 'live and die together' with his wife
William Huget worked for 30 years as an advanced care paramedic, helping Albertans on their worst days. Now that he has terminal cancer, he's graciously accepting support in an effort to stay at home with his wife for as long as possible.
Kathy was diagnosed with progressive multiple sclerosis in 2001 and is now quadriplegic.
William learned in November that he has pancreatic cancer. He said doctors estimate he has 18 months of life left.
For the past few years, he's worked on the frontline of Alberta's fight against COVID-19 while caring for his wife, even though he said bringing an infection home to her could be lethal.
"I provided free care for 12 years. I can't do it anymore. I'm likely dying or I'm going to be too sick to do it," William explained to CTV News Edmonton. "I can face my mortality but I need to take care of my wife."
"I put my wife's life at risk to help the public. So does every doctor, so does every nurse."
William is taking chemotherapy. It's now impossible for him to lift and care for Kathy. They've had to buy a $6,000 bed for her and have bills of about $10,000 for a ramp and lift.
William said health officials have determined it's more cost effective to move Kathy into a facility than provide her care at home.
But he doesn't want to be separated from his wife and is willing to pay for home care nursing with every dollar he has left.
"Her quality of life is better at home. At least for a while. Let's just keep her at home so we can live and die together, and then she can go to long-term care. It's too soon for her to go there," he said.
William Huget next to a photo of his family during an interview with CTV News Edmonton in January 2023. (Brandon Lynch/CTV News Edmonton)
'HE NEEDS THE HELP'
William said he'll sell the car or rack up debt to stay with Kathy, whatever he has to do.
But a fellow paramedic has started fundraising to help the family cover the costs of keeping William and Kathy together.
Sara Dalton said it's the least she can do to help a man who has given so much to his community and others in need.
"He's one of the ones that would give you the shirt off his back…To still have the empathy and the care that he does, he's one of a kind. He needs the help," she said.
"Just the things that we go through as first responders, it just brings you together in a different way."
A GoFundMe has raised more than $10,000 for the family and Dalton has set the goal for that at $30,000.
"The way you have lived and continue to live your lives is truly an inspiration to all," James Waytowich wrote to William and Kathy when he donated $500.
"We are lifting you up in our thoughts and prayers," Marlene Rohr wrote on a $300 pledge.
William said his fellow first responders have also embraced him and his family.
"I've got food coming to my door. My coworkers, one of the first things they did, a handful of them showed up at my house and gave me a cheque for $5,000," he said through tears.
"I'm thankful. And I will receive that because I know it's a blessing for them to give."
William said although he's fighting hard, there's a "highly unlikely" chance that he can survive his cancer. Kathy's health is also very poor, he said.
He's now relying on his faith to give him strength. And said although he was reluctant to accept outside help even in his time of need, he's very grateful.
"It's made us stronger. We're better people. Lots of people have all kinds of struggles, and you can become bitter or better," he said.
"So we value life. We value every hour, every minute, every day. And we should all live like that. You live as if this is your last day on earth but also plan as if you're going to be 100 years old. I think that's a good philosophy of life."
With files from CTV News Edmonton's Nicole Weisberg
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
After sex assault acquittal, military clears Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin of misconduct
The Canadian military has concluded on the balance of probabilities that Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin 'did not engage in sexual misconduct' after the senior military officer was acquitted of sexual assault late last year.
Allies may soon be supplying Ukraine with battle tanks; PM Trudeau won't say if Canada will follow suit
As Poland readies to provide Ukraine with German-made battle tanks amid signals Germany wouldn't stand in the way, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the Canadian government has 'nothing to announce' at this time.
Subcontracting ArriveCan development 'seems highly illogical and inefficient:' Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has asked Canada's top public servant to look into the government's procurement process over what he says seems a 'highly illogical and inefficient' contract to develop the ArriveCan app.
This pileup of garbage is turning a Balkan river into a floating dump
Piles of waste accumulating in the Drina River in eastern Bosnia are turning the area into a floating dump.
Alberta government says no evidence of emails to prosecutors
The Alberta government says it could not find any emails to substantiate allegations that one of Premier Danielle Smith's staffers wrote to Crown prosecutors to try to influence how they handled cases tied to the blockade at the Coutts border crossing.
'Self-appointed spiritual leader' charged with sexual assault: Edmonton police
Edmonton police say a "self-appointed spiritual leader" has been charged with sexual assault, and investigators believe there may be additional victims.
Toronto man wanted in alleged armed carjacking of 'rare' Ferrari worth $1 million
New surveillance video shows the moments leading up to an alleged armed carjacking in Toronto last fall that police said saw the suspects make off with a rare $1-million Ferrari.
Pre-emptively using notwithstanding clause 'not the right thing to do:' Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says provinces should not be pre-emptively using the notwithstanding clause, because it means 'suspending fundamental rights and freedoms.'
Matt Johnson's 'BlackBerry' to premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival
A Canadian film about the immense popularity and eventual combustion of the BlackBerry smartphone will have its world premiere in Berlin next month.
Calgary
-
AHS postpones elective surgeries amid Alberta-wide network outage
Alberta Health Services is postponing some elective surgeries as a province-wide network outage continues to impact some services.
-
23-year-old charged in Calgary crash that killed skateboarder
A 23-year-old Calgary man has been charged in connection to a summer crash that killed a pedestrian in the community of Huntington Hills.
-
Banff, Jasper, Kootenay and Yoho national parks to see infrastructure upgrades
Parks Canada has announced money to improve safety and experiences for visitors to four mountain national parks in Alberta and British Columbia.
Saskatoon
-
Woman dead following house fire in Saskatoon
A woman is dead following an early Monday morning house fire in the city's Westview neighbourhood.
-
Saskatoon police lay organized crime charges in seniors scam
Three Quebec men previously charged with fraud-related offences are now facing organized crime-related charges.
-
Rattlers head coach Demopoulos returns for second season
Saskatchewan Rattlers head coach Dean Demopoulos is heading back to the bridge city this spring.
Regina
-
'Not backing down on this': Sask. Indigenous leaders call on province to improve consultation ahead of Crown land auctions
Indigenous leaders across Saskatchewan are calling on the provincial government to halt an upcoming Crown land auction and to improve the consultation process moving forward.
-
Regina mayor to submit motion to remove Counc. LeBlanc from board of community safety organization
Regina Mayor Sandra Masters is set to submit a motion at this week’s city council meeting to proposing to remove Ward 6 Counc. Dan Leblanc from the board of directors of a municipal corporation.
-
Digital transformation to usher in new era for Regina IMAX theatre
The largest movie screen in Saskatchewan is set to undergo a digital transformation.
Atlantic
-
Snowfall, rainfall warnings in effect across the Maritimes; police warn of flooding, collisions
Rainfall and snowfall warnings are in effect across the Maritimes, which has some prompted warnings of flooding and collisions in some areas.
-
Woman, three children rushed to hospital after Moncton house fire
A mother and her three children were taken to hospital Monday morning after a fire at a home in downtown Moncton, N.B.
-
Community rallies behind bid to preserve home of Nova Scotia's first Black doctor
Prominent members of Nova Scotia's Black community are supporting a bid to protect the Halifax home and clinic of the late Clement Ligoure, the province's first Black doctor and an unsung hero of the 1917 Halifax Explosion.
Toronto
-
Toronto man wanted in alleged armed carjacking of 'rare' Ferrari worth $1 million
New surveillance video shows the moments leading up to an alleged armed carjacking in Toronto last fall that police said saw the suspects make off with a rare $1-million Ferrari.
-
Timeline of when southern Ontario's 'significant' snowstorm will hit
Winter will be making a major comeback this week with a significant snow storm set to blast through southern Ontario.
-
Uninsured G1 driver allegedly behind Highway 401 crash that injured 4 people
A G1 driver operating a vehicle without insurance was behind the wheel for a collision that injured four people on Highway 401, police say.
Montreal
-
Montreal man guilty of promoting hatred against Jews in article on neo-Nazi site
A 36-year-old Montreal man was found guilty Monday of wilfully promoting hatred against Jews in a 2017 article he wrote for a neo-Nazi website.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Heavy snowstorms set to hit Quebec. Here's what to expect
Another winter storm is headed for Southwestern Quebec this week. Environment and Climate Change Canada has already issued special weather statements warning of heavy snow and strong winds from Windsor to eastern regions of Quebec.
-
Pre-emptively using notwithstanding clause 'not the right thing to do:' Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says provinces should not be pre-emptively using the notwithstanding clause, because it means 'suspending fundamental rights and freedoms.'
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Hundreds of Ottawa Police officers affected by payroll issue
At least two hundred Ottawa Police Service officers are experiencing payroll issues that resulted in some members of the force receiving less than two dollars on their most recent paycheque.
-
Vehicle-based protests will be dismantled if they occur on 'Freedom Convoy' anniversary: Ottawa police chief
The Ottawa Police Services Board will receive an update on police preparations for a possible 'Freedom Convoy 2.0' this afternoon, ahead of the one-year anniversary of the protests against COVID-19 vaccine mandates.
-
Brake fault on Ottawa LRT train leads to commuter delays
A brake problem caused an Ottawa LRT train to stop on Monday, causing delays for commuters on the Confederation Line.
Kitchener
-
Teen dies in Brant County crash, OPP investigating
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a fatal early-morning crash in Brant County.
-
Significant snowfall on the way to Waterloo-Wellington
Much like the rest of southern Ontario, Waterloo region and southern Wellington County can expect plenty of snow during the middle of the week.
-
Galt business dressed as New York bakery for movie shoot
Part of downtown Cambridge has been transformed to look like New York as a made-for-TV movie shoot is underway in Galt.
Northern Ontario
-
Accused impaired driver crashes with toddler in vehicle on Hwy. 17
A 31-year-old Sudbury woman accused of impaired driving is facing several charges following a single-vehicle crash on Highway 17 on Saturday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Sudbury police investigating an armed attack on New Sudbury trail
Sudbury police are asking the public to avoid the area around Grandview Park in New Sudbury on Monday afternoon as they track an assault suspect.
-
Rescue operations underway after snowmobilers fall through ice
Rescue crews in Six Mile Lake are searching for a missing snowmobiler after two snowmobiles fell through the ice Sunday morning.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba premier hints at financial aid, budget consultations float more tax cuts
Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson is hinting at more financial aid in the coming days to help people deal with inflation.
-
Is Manitoba experiencing an Ozempic shortage?
Manitobans who are worried that the Ozempic shortage impacting the United States will reach the province have nothing to worry about, at least for right now, according to experts.
-
Restaurant robbed with firecracker, taxi stolen, woman arrested: Winnipeg police
A taxi was stolen and a restaurant was robbed using firecrackers early Sunday morning according to Winnipeg police.
Vancouver
-
Alleged soup-thrower back in jail, facing multiple charges: VPD
A 27-year-old man who’s accused of assaulting a senior store clerk in Vancouver earlier this month is back in custody, according to police.
-
Sister of VPD officer Nicole Chan testified she felt aimless before suicide
The sister of a Vancouver police officer who died by suicide told a coroner's inquest she believed Const. Nicole Chan was being blackmailed to have sex with another officer in the department.
-
Message in a bottle found in B.C. inspires international friendship
While it's not unusual for Lisa Amorim to spot wildlife while paddling her kayak, seeing a bottle bobbing about beside her is.
Vancouver Island
-
Man dead after stabbing at Nanaimo mall
One man is dead after a stabbing Sunday night outside the Port Place shopping centre in Nanaimo, B.C. First responders were called to a report of a man walking into the mall with a stab wound around 7 p.m., the Nanaimo RCMP said in a release Monday.
-
Homes evacuated after gas line damaged in Victoria
Some Victoria residents were removed from their homes on Monday morning due to a damaged gas line north of the Fernwood neighbourhood.
-
Police issue warning after 3 cougars found in backyard in Colwood, B.C.
Mounties are warning the public after three cougars were spotted in the backyard of a home in Colwood, B.C. The West Shore RCMP say they received a call from a resident in the 580-block of Latoria Road, near Veterans Memorial Parkway, at 8:20 a.m. Monday.