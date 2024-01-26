Edmonton parking ban to end Friday evening

A Phase 1 parking ban in Edmonton will end Friday at 7 p.m., the city has confirmed.

The city says contractors have been working 24 hours a day to clear snow and ice from arterial roads, collector roads, bus routes, and roads in business improvement areas since Tuesday.

Crews will continue to maintain roads as required.

Residential roads and alleyways will be groomed once temperatures are consistently below -10 C, the city says.