Edmonton parking ban to lift at 7 p.m. Saturday

EDMONTON -

The citywide parking ban in place since Tuesday is scheduled to end at 7 p.m. Saturday.

According to the city, about 80 truck units worked 24 hours a day since Monday to clear snow and ice from major roads and freeways under the phase one parking ban.

“We thank Edmontonians for their support in moving their vehicles, which allowed our crews to effectively and efficiently clear the roadways and ensure safe and reliable travel throughout the city,” said Andrew Grant, General Supervisor, Infrastructure Field Operations, in a statement.

The city says Edmontonians should be prepared for further parking bans throughout the winter season. A minimum of eight hours notice will be given before a ban is to take effect.

The parking ban marked the first time the city implemented its new phased system launched in 2020.

Under phase one parking bans, crews clear arterial and collector roads (including neighbourhoods with seasonal parking signs), bus routes and business improvement areas. Drivers will be allowed to park on residential streets during this phase.

In phase two bans, crews clear residential and industrial roads, the city said. Drivers can park in their driveway, a parking space, on a neighbour's property with permission, or on any road cleared during Phase 1 where parking is normally allowed.