Edmonton pediatrician convicted in child pornography case

An Edmonton pediatrician was found guilty on Monday of two child pornography offences.

Ghassan Al-Naami, 51, was found guilty of distributing, selling, importing or exporting child pornography, as well as possessing child pornography

He will be sentenced at a later date.

Al-Naami was arrested in 2019.

He used to work at health centres in Edmonton and Fort McMurray.

As of Tuesday, his practice permit was still active, the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta confirmed. He is required to have a chaperone in the room while with patients.

A CPSA spokesperson noted, however, that a conviction is generally considered unprofessional conduct under the Health Professions Act and subject to disciplinary action under its complaints process, once the courts notifies the CPSA.

Any changes to a physician's practice permit are listed on their profile on the CPSA website.