Edmonton physicians call on province for more timely drug poisoning data
A group of Edmonton doctors is calling on the province to release timely data on opioid poisonings to better mobilize resources.
The Edmonton Zone Medical Staff Association says they have twice requested local geographic data from the Alberta government on drug-related emergency services calls, overdoses and deaths.
The association says they sent letters to Health Minister Jason Copping last December and Associate Minister Mike Ellis of mental health and addictions in January with no response.
No one from the province could immediately be reached for comment.
Alberta's substance use surveillance dashboard was last updated in January, but it only includes details of overdose deaths until October 2021 and EMS responses by city until the end of January.
Drug poisoning deaths have hit all-time highs in Alberta as 2021 became the deadliest year on record, with two months of data yet to be released.
Edmonton physicians say there needs to be community-relevant data so that frontline workers and community organizations can reduce preventable deaths.
“It is imperative that this information be added to the publicly facing dashboard, and by extension that it be provided in a timely manner,” says a statement from the association.
“This information helps mobilize the resources and efforts in the communities to reduce incidents of harm and death, ensuring that those working on the front lines of this effort can be where they need to be.”
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 7, 2022.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ottawa under 'siege,' officials say, as mayor asks for more help
Ottawa is in a state of emergency as the trucker protest continues to paralyze parts of the nation's capital. Some businesses and public buildings remain closed as trucks and personal vehicles continue to make parts of the downtown core inaccessible.
WATCH LIVE | City of Ottawa increasing fines to 'Freedom Convoy' protesters for idling, noise
The City of Ottawa has asked the Chief Justice of Ontario to increase the value of fines being issued to protesters with the "Freedom Convoy" demonstration, while police are requesting 1,800 additional staff.
Trucker convoy protests 'need to end' say feds, facing more calls to step up
The federal government is calling for the trucker convoy protests to end and are proposing to plan next steps in coordination with provincial and municipal governments, though as the demonstrations stretch into their second week in the nation's capital, calls continue for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's officials to do more to see the situation resolved.
Feds ready to act should 'foul play' be detected in trucker convoy funding, says public safety minister
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino says the federal government will be in a position to act should law enforcement detect nefarious financial support of the 'Freedom Convoy.'
Ottawa hospitals coping with impact from trucker convoy
Hospital staff in Ottawa are grappling with commuting delays and some patients worry about access to care as the so-called ‘Freedom Convoy’ protest stretches into another week and the city faces a state of emergency.
Ottawa police chief says he won't resign as trucker protest drags on
Ottawa Police chief Peter Sloly says he has no plans to resign amid criticism of his handling of the trucker protests that have occupied the city’s downtown for more than a week.
Making sense of the numbers: Greater proportion of unvaccinated are being hospitalized
Fully vaccinated people account for the majority of daily new hospitalizations in most provinces, but experts say the risk of hospitalization is actually higher among those who are unvaccinated. CTVNews.ca spoke with experts from across the country to understand why.
Canada tops Russia after refusing to take the ice over COVID-19 results
Canada's 6-1 win over Russia in Olympic women's hockey Monday featured the strange visual of players on both teams wearing masks under their cages after a delayed puck drop.
Have you lost friends over the convoy protests? We want to hear from you.
CTVNews.ca wants to hear from Canadians who have had friendships severed due to disagreements over the convoy protests.
Calgary
-
Calgary senior loses $10,000 in 'grandparent scam'
He thought he was helping keep his grandson out of jail, but he was instead the victim of a grandparent scam Calgary police say is sweeping through the city.
-
Alberta NDP Leader Notley says premier is pandering to COVID-19 blockaders
Alberta's Opposition Leader says Premier Jason Kenney is treating illegal blockaders with kid gloves to curry favour with them and their supporters at a crucial upcoming party leadership vote.
-
Wind warnings issued for much of southern Alberta, parts of northwest Alberta
With gusts up to 110 km/h expected Monday afternoon and evening, wind warnings are in place from Environment Canada from the Drumheller-Three Hills area south to the U.S. border, as well as parts of northwest Alberta.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon's historic Roxy Theatre up for sale
A historic movie theatre is up for sale in Saskatoon, with its owner hoping to find a buyer to carry on a legacy that dates back to the Great Depression.
-
These 5 Saskatoon restaurants are among the 'most romantic' in Canada
Five Saskatoon restaurants are featured in this year's list of the 100 Most Romantic Restaurants in Canada compiled by OpenTable.
-
Sask. COVID-19 dashboard goes dark in transition to 'Living with COVID'
The Saskatchewan government pulled the plug on its COVID-19 dashboard on Monday and public health will instead report COVID-19 epidemiological information weekly on Thursdays.
Regina
-
'Slap in the face': Sask. labour groups calling for public COVID-19 testing, health measures to remain in place
Representatives from several Saskatchewan unions and federations are calling on the provincial government to keep COVID-19 public safety measures in place.
-
32 tickets issued in connection to weekend convoy protest: Regina police
The Regina Police Service issued 32 tickets in connection to a protest against COVID-19 public health measures over the weekend.
-
Pats' Bedard trending following highlight-reel between-the-legs goal
Regina Pats forward Connor Bedard was trending online after netting a show stopping goal during a Sunday matchup against the Calgary Hitmen.
Atlantic
-
Kalin's Call: Mix of snow and rain headed for the Maritimes
Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, a low-pressure system will move north off the eastern seaboard of the U.S., crossing the Maritimes into the Gulf of St. Lawrence.
-
Thousands in Nova Scotia still without power after weekend storm
Thousands of Nova Scotia Power customers are still without electricity following a weekend storm that brought freezing rain to the province.
-
N.S. announces 3 new deaths related to COVID-19 Monday, 10 new hospital admissions
Health officials in Nova Scotia reported three more deaths related to COVID-19 on Monday.
Toronto
-
Man charged with murder after popular Ontario wine maker found dead
Police in Ontario have charged a man with murder after the death of a popular Niagara region wine maker.
-
Toronto 'Trash Team' reveals top 10 large items found in Lake Ontario
A large amount of plastic—the equivalent of about 3,400 plastic water bottles in volume—were found in Lake Ontario during a four-month period last year by a Toronto “Trash Team.”
-
Ottawa police dispute Ford government claim that 1,500 police officers were deployed to help
The Ottawa Police Service is disputing the number of Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers dispatched to help the city deal with a protest-turned-occupation that's dragged on for more than a week.
Montreal
-
After three arrested at Quebec City trucker convoy, police say they are ready if more protesters return
Quebec police (SPVQ) said there were no major incidents and that the 'freedom convoy' outside of the National Assembly was peaceful though SPVQ officers handed out 122 general infractions, 48 parking tickets, and arrested three people on Saturday. One vehicle was towed.
-
Here's a list of COVID-19 measures being lifted in Quebec Feb. 7
The Quebec government relaxed more restrictions on Monday and its deconfinement plan continues.
-
Max Parrot captures Canada's 1st gold at Beijing Olympics, Mark McMorris bronze in slopestyle
Canada's Maxence Parrot captured Canada's first gold medal at the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing with a top performance in snowboarding slopestyle while Mark McMorris captured bronze on Monday.
Ottawa
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | City of Ottawa increasing fines to 'Freedom Convoy' protesters for idling, noise
The City of Ottawa has asked the Chief Justice of Ontario to increase the value of fines being issued to protesters with the "Freedom Convoy" demonstration, while police are requesting 1,800 additional staff.
-
Ottawa police investigating attempted arson in Centretown high-rise
Ottawa police are asking for the public's help identifying two people in connection with an arson investigation in a Centretown high-rise.
-
Ottawa police chief says he won't resign as trucker protest drags on
Ottawa Police chief Peter Sloly says he has no plans to resign amid criticism of his handling of the trucker protests that have occupied the city’s downtown for more than a week.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo Region COVID-19: 5 more deaths, 18 fewer in hospital on Monday
Region of Waterloo health officials are reporting five more deaths and 18 fewer hospitalizations in Monday's COVID-19 update.
-
Arson charges laid in Mount Forest fire that sent one person to hospital
Ontario Provincial Police said a 45-year-old man has been charged with arson following a suspicious house fire in Mount Forest last September.
-
Most students return to in-person learning at University of Waterloo
Many students at the University of Waterloo are heading into the classroom for the first time as the school reopened to in-person learning on Monday.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police investigating sudden death downtown
Sudbury police are investigating after a man was found unresponsive outside a building on Durham Street downtown Monday morning.
-
Hwy. 11 closure extended from New Liskeard to North Bay
A collision has closed Highway 11 between Latchford and Temagami.
-
Officials warn about fake off-leash signs being posted along South Porcupine trail
Fake off-leash signs with the City of Timmins logo have been found posted along the Bart Thompson Trail in South Porcupine, city officials said in a news release Monday.
Winnipeg
-
'We are heading in the right direction': 702 COVID patients in hospital, 47 in ICU in Manitoba
Manitoba's public health officials say the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is beginning to plateau, though they are still higher than public health would like.
-
Ottawa under 'siege,' officials say, as mayor asks for more help
Ottawa is in a state of emergency as the trucker protest continues to paralyze parts of the nation's capital. Some businesses and public buildings remain closed as trucks and personal vehicles continue to make parts of the downtown core inaccessible.
-
'Remarkable public health success': Officials highlight data on the vaccine and positive impacts on Manitoba’s BIPOC community
Manitoba health officials provided an update on Monday about COVID-19 and the vaccine and their impacts on the BIPOC community.
Vancouver
-
Metro Vancouver's most wanted: Rewards of up to $100,000 available for these 5 people
Do you recognize any of the five people wanted in Metro Vancouver? If you can help get them behind bars, you could be eligible for a hefty reward, the local chapter of Crime Stoppers says.
-
'Devastating heartbreak': Online fundraiser aims to help family of young B.C. woman killed in England
Days after a B.C. woman was tragically killed in Essex, England, an online fundraiser was launched to help her family bring her body home.
-
Nightclub with 150 people, dancing, no masks shut down in New Westminster, police say
Police in New Westminster, B.C., say they shut down an illegal nightclub late last month after dozens of people were found breaking COVID-19 rules.
Vancouver Island
-
NEW
NEW | B.C. conservation office investigating report of eagle shot from boat in Saanich Inlet
British Columbia conservation officers are investigating a report that someone shot an eagle from a boat in the Saanich Inlet over the weekend.
-
Vehicles damaged during anti-restrictions protest in Victoria: VicPD
Victoria police are seeking the public's assistance in identifying a man who allegedly damaged several parked vehicles during an anti-mandate protest Saturday.
-
Campbell River RCMP praise senior's courage in unmasking shoplifting suspect, but warn of risks
Mounties are praising the efforts of a 73-year-old woman who confronted an alleged shoplifter in Campbell River, B.C. last month, but are warning of the risks associated with altercations like this.