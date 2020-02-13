EDMONTON -- An Edmonton piano teacher has been charged with sexual assault after two men came forward in 2019.

One man said he was sexually assaulted in March 2009 when he was 15 years old, Edmonton police said. The other man said he was sexually assaulted multiple times between November 2011 and November 2012 when he was 18 years old.

After investigating, police charged Daniel Shee Yin Chong, 61, with two counts of sexual assault and one count of sexual interference.

Chong is scheduled to appear in court March 24.

Police believe there could be other victims and encourage them to call them at 780-423-4567.