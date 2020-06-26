EDMONTON -- A 34-year-old man is in serious but stable condition after he was stabbed near Victoria Cross Memorial Park Friday afternoon.

Edmonton police said downtown officers responded to a weapons complaint just before 2 p.m. near 111 Avenue and Kingsway.

Officers heard at the scene that two men got into an altercation involving a bike when one was stabbed.

A witness told CTV News Edmonton on scene the dispute was over a stolen bike, and that the victim was stabbed in the neck. He said his family used a diaper to stop the bleeding.

A 28-year-old suspect fled the scene and was arrested in the nearby K Division Parking Lot, police said.

The arrest led to a police presence in the area Friday afternoon.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Jeremy Thompson