Edmonton police arrest, charge man in crime-spree case

Edmonton police announced Thursday they've arrested and charged a man suspected of committing a series of crimes over two days early this month.

Police said in a media release they received tips from the public following a media release they issued on Jan. 12, leading to officers arresting a 42-year-old man on Tuesday without incident.

He faces several charges in the Jan. 8-9 incidents, including robbery, theft and assault, for two commercial robberies — one on the north side, the other on the west end — a carjacking in Westmount, an assault at a west-end bank and an attempted fraud at another.

Det. Mike Walkom of the Edmonton Police Service's robbery section said investigators are thankful for the tips that led to the arrest and charges.

"We encourage members of the public to ensure they bring the information they know of suspects and crimes forward, and not to assume someone else has done so," he said in the release.

Anyone with information about these or other crimes are encouraged to contact EPS at 780-423-45567 or to call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).