EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Edmonton police arrest, charge man in crime-spree case

    Police say a man who committed a number of crimes in Edmonton was driving this green Volkswagen Jetta. (Credit: Edmonton Police Service) Police say a man who committed a number of crimes in Edmonton was driving this green Volkswagen Jetta. (Credit: Edmonton Police Service)
    Share

    Edmonton police announced Thursday they've arrested and charged a man suspected of committing a series of crimes over two days early this month.

    Police said in a media release they received tips from the public following a media release they issued on Jan. 12, leading to officers arresting a 42-year-old man on Tuesday without incident.

    He faces several charges in the Jan. 8-9 incidents, including robbery, theft and assault, for two commercial robberies — one on the north side, the other on the west end — a carjacking in Westmount, an assault at a west-end bank and an attempted fraud at another.

    Det. Mike Walkom of the Edmonton Police Service's robbery section said investigators are thankful for the tips that led to the arrest and charges.

    "We encourage members of the public to ensure they bring the information they know of suspects and crimes forward, and not to assume someone else has done so," he said in the release.

    Anyone with information about these or other crimes are encouraged to contact EPS at 780-423-45567 or to call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    New Formula One team name mocked as the worst in series history

    After climbing off the timing stand Thursday at Daytona International Speedway, he was asked his thoughts on the team known as AlphaTauri the last four years being renamed to Visa Cash App RB F1 — a moniker that has been widely panned by fans as the worst in F1 history.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News