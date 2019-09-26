

Staff, CTV News Edmonton





Edmonton police have charged a 60-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl and trying to lure her again days later.

Eyassu Tsige Genzebu faces charges including sexual assault and sexual interference.

Investigators say Genzebu tried to lure the teen into an older-model minivan in the area of 118 Avenue and 124 Street earlier in September.

“The girl refused to get into the van and the male eventually exited his vehicle,” Edmonton Police Service said in a news release.

She told police that the man then forced her to the ground and groped her, but she broke away and ran for safety.

Police say 11 days later the girl noticed the man in the same area, where he tried to lure her once more.

“The girl recognized the male suspect from the first occurrence and was able to get away safely,” police said.

Genzebu was arrested on Sept. 18 by officers from the EPS Child Protection Section.

Investigators believe there may be other potential victims and are asking them to call EPS at 780-423-4567, #377 on mobile phones or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.