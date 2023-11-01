EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Edmonton police ask for help finding missing teen girl

    Juannita Calliou in an undated photo. (Credit: EPS) Juannita Calliou in an undated photo. (Credit: EPS)

    Edmonton police are asking for help finding a teenaged girl last seen in mid-October around Whyte Avenue.

    Police said Wednesday in a media release that Juannita Calliou, 16, was reported missing on Oct. 10.

    Calliou, who is described as Indigenous and standing 5-foot-7 and 200 lb., with brown hair and a tattoo of a rose on her forearm, was last seen the week of Oct. 16 in the Whyte Avenue area accessing youth services, police said.

    She regularly uses transit and frequents areas downtown and around Whyte.

    Calliou has connections to the Peace River community and may have travelled to the area, according to the release.

    Anyone with information about where Calliou might be is asked to call police at 780-423-4567 or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News