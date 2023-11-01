Edmonton police ask for help finding missing teen girl

Edmonton police are asking for help finding a teenaged girl last seen in mid-October around Whyte Avenue.

Police said Wednesday in a media release that Juannita Calliou, 16, was reported missing on Oct. 10.

Calliou, who is described as Indigenous and standing 5-foot-7 and 200 lb., with brown hair and a tattoo of a rose on her forearm, was last seen the week of Oct. 16 in the Whyte Avenue area accessing youth services, police said.

She regularly uses transit and frequents areas downtown and around Whyte.

Calliou has connections to the Peace River community and may have travelled to the area, according to the release.

Anyone with information about where Calliou might be is asked to call police at 780-423-4567 or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.