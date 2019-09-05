Edmonton police are asking for the public's help to find a man who was last seen in the west end on July 1.

Adam Lingstadt, 36, was last seen at the McDonald's in Callingwood at approximately 11 p.m.

There are concerns for Lingstadt's well-being, police said, but foul play is not suspected at this time.

Lingstadt is 5'10", approximately 150 pounds, and has blue eyes and short, dark hair, and a number of "notable" tattoos, police said.

When he went missing, Lingstadt was wearing a green striped shirt, black pants and red shoes.

Anyone with information about Lingstadt's whereabouts is asked to call Edmonton police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.