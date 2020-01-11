EDMONTON -- Police are asking for help to find a man who was last seen earlier this week.

David Michael Forbes, 65, was last seen in the area of 71 Street and 79 Avenue on Jan. 8 at approximately 5 p.m., police said.

Forbes later visited a business in the area of 114 Street and Jasper Avenue on Jan. 9 at 7:44 p.m.

He typically uses Edmonton Transit System to get around, according to police.

He’s described as a white male, 6’3” and weighs 240 pounds. Forbes was last seen with a scruffy beard wearing a brown jacket and white shoes.

Forbes has difficulties walking and requires the use of a cane, which was left behind when he disappeared. He also requires medication for a medical condition.

Given these issues and the cold temperatures outside, police are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information is asked to call Edmonton police at 1-800-222-8477.