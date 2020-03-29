EDMONTON -- Police are asking for help to find a teenage girl who went missing in north Edmonton last week.

Sonya McGillis, 16, was last seen by friends at approximately 11:30 p.m. on March 24 at the Kingsway Transit Centre in the area of 106 Street and Kingsway Avenue, police said.

She’s white, 5’5” and weighs 100 pounds. McGillis has red brown hair with long bangs and blue eyes, and was last seen wearing tights, a grey Crooks and Castles sweater and black Vans shoes.

“McGillis’s disappearance is considered to be out of character and because she is a youth there are concerns for her well-being,” Edmonton police said.

There is nothing to suggest foul play at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Edmonton police at 1-800-222-8477.