Edmonton police ask for help to identify suspects in string of robberies

The Edmonton Police Service needs help to identify three suspects involved in a string of robberies in June 2023.

"Although these incidents occurred some time ago, we have now connected all three suspects to several robberies around the city," Det. Michael Walkom with the EPS robbery section said in a news release Wednesday.

On June 4, 2023, around 12:45 a.m., a liquor store in the area of Daniels Way SW and Desrochers Gate was robbed.

Police said the two men and a woman were involved, stealing cash and liquor.

They took off in a maroon-coloured Chevrolet SUV.

Just before midnight that same day, police said the same suspects tried to rob a gas station convenience store around 108 Street and 82 Avenue.

On June 16, 2023, just before midnight, police said three people tried unsuccessfully to get into a liquor store near 69 Avenue and 109 Street.

The trio then went to a liquor store at Desrochers Gate and Daniels Way in southwest Edmonton. EPS told CTV News Edmonton it was a different store than the one robbed on June 4.

An image captured from surveillance video of a liquor store robbery on June 17, 2023. (Source: Edmonton Police Service)

Police said one of the men damaged a display and demanded cash from staff while the other two, a man and woman, stole liquor.

A few days later, the three suspects are believed to have robbed a gas station convenience store at 137 Avenue and 164 Street. Police said one was armed with a handgun while another had a crowbar.

They did make off with some items, leaving in a dark green Hyundai Kona SUV.

"We are confident that someone out there knows the identities of these suspects," Det. Walkom said.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to get in touch with EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous tips can also be made through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.