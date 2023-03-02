Edmonton police ask residents to check cameras for man missing more than a month

Officers in the Alberta capital made a plea for help Thursday afternoon as they continue to look for a 23-year-old man who has not been seen since Jan. 26.

Robey Baptiste was last seen walking eastbound on 129 Avenue near 66 Street that day around 11 a.m. and police asked people in the Balwin area to check their security cameras for images of him.

"His disappearance is out of character, and police and family are concerned for his well being," Edmonton Police Service wrote in a news release.

Baptiste is described as:

5’8” tall

Approximately 135 pounds

Brown eyes and short black hair

Last seen wearing a black toque, glasses, light blue jeans with cut bottoms, black runners and a blue jacket

He was carrying a black backpack on his shoulders

Anyone with information is asked to contact EPS at (780) 423-4567.