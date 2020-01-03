EDMONTON -- Edmonton police are asking for help from the public to find a missing Edmonton man.

Ian Burmaster, 47, was last in touch with his family on Jan. 2 at approximately 1 p.m.

Burmaster is described as:

5'10" tall

200 pounds

Browd eyes

Bald with a goatee-style beard

Burmaster was last seen wearing a black t-shirt. Police say he may be driving a 2015 dark blue Kia Soul, Alberta licence plate WGC660.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.