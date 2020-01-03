Edmonton police asking for help to find missing man
Published Friday, January 3, 2020 5:25AM MST
EDMONTON -- Edmonton police are asking for help from the public to find a missing Edmonton man.
Ian Burmaster, 47, was last in touch with his family on Jan. 2 at approximately 1 p.m.
Burmaster is described as:
- 5'10" tall
- 200 pounds
- Browd eyes
- Bald with a goatee-style beard
Burmaster was last seen wearing a black t-shirt. Police say he may be driving a 2015 dark blue Kia Soul, Alberta licence plate WGC660.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.