An Edmonton police cyber crimes unit has taken the unusual step of seizing three web domains accused of perpetrating a job scam.

Police say the scam involved people posing as employers on the job site Indeed.com and convincing victims to apply.

“The hiring process appears legitimate, complete with professional-looking correspondence, including email signatures linking to websites that appear to be authentic,” police said in a news release.

After they’re “hired” by the company, victims are often given a fraudulent cash advance and asked to exchange it for bitcoin or deposit it into another account.

Edmonton Police Service says it discovered the scam after a local IT company, Yardstick Technologies, found a fake job ad using its logo and email address.

The tone of the ad was “extremely aggressive and persistent,” said Yardstick corporate services manager Nicole Hewson.

“Many applicants felt it was out of character coming from a company like ours, and reached out to us to see if we were actually hiring for the position,” said Hewson. “Thankfully we were able to catch this scam early and report it immediately to EPS, to whom I was able to direct all potential victims.”

The scammers hosted the fake job sites under .ca domains, according to the EPS cyber crimes unit.

Once they were seized, a message was displayed on the sites alerting potential victims that they may have been defrauded.

EPS says it has received 93 reports of employment scams in the first half of 2019–amounting to losses of more than $240,000.

Police are encouraging any additional victims to contact them at 780-423-4567 and anyone who spots a fraudulent job posting or website to report it to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-9501.