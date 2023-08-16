Edmonton police call woman's death a stabbing but hesitate to label it homicide

Police say a woman who was found dead in an Edmonton home was fatally stabbed, but they aren't yet calling her death a homicide.

The 49-year-old woman's body was found in a home in the area of 123 Street and 128 Avenue by firefighters on Aug. 10.

An autopsy was performed on Monday.

"The Edmonton Medical Examiner conducted an autopsy on a 49-year-old woman on Monday, which confirmed that the woman died of an injury consistent with a stab wound, though manner of death remains under investigation at this time," the Edmonton Police Service wrote in a Wednesday news release.

The EPS homicide unit is investigating the death and are treating it as suspicious.

Anyone with information about the woman's death is asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.