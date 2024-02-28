Edmonton police charge man with 43 offences related to manufacturing 3D-printed firearms
Police have charged an Edmonton man with several firearms offences as part of a national investigation into 3D-printed guns.
The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) on Wednesday announced 43 charges against Roy Tucker, 29.
In June, the EPS firearms investigation unit used warrants to search Tucker's home, finding and seizing "a significant 3D printed firearms manufacturing operation," according to a media release from police.
The unit's investigation began early last year after Quebec police alerted their Edmonton counterparts of his purchases of parts specific to 3D-printed firearms.
The bust on June 20 saw police seize major maufacturing components including a large commercial-grade 3D printer and firearm blueprints, devices that contained illegal computer code to print firearms frames/receivers, 20 handguns, 27 high-capacity magazines and two prohibited semi-automatic firearms believed to have been smuggled into the country from the U.S.
Charges against Tucker include 13 counts of firearms trafficking (manufacturing) and 13 counts of possession of firearms knowing they're unauthorized, among others.
Staff Sgt. Eric Stewart of the EPS guns and gangs unit said while 3D-printed firearms aren't new, this case marks the first significant seizure of them in Edmonton and second-largest such seizure in western Canada.
“The presence of a manufacturing operation suggests that the accused was preparing to traffic these firearms onto the streets of Edmonton," Stewart said in the release.
"We are hopeful that by disrupting this operation it has decreased the prevalence of 3D firearms on city streets.”
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Time change: When do we set clocks forward this year?
Canadians will soon have to adjust their clocks an hour ahead as we draw closer to the start of spring. Here's what you need to know before we 'spring forward.'
Chrysler recalling thousands of vehicles in Canada, U.S. and Mexico
The recall affects some 2021-23 MY Jeep Grand Cherokee and Jeep Grand Cherokee L models. About 338,200 vehicles in the U.S., 3,700 in Mexico, and 16,200 in the international market are affected.
Our ancient animal ancestors had tails. Why don't we?
Somewhere around 20 million or 25 million years ago, when apes diverged from monkeys, our branch of the tree of life shed its tail. From Darwin's time, scientists have wondered why — and how — this happened.
BREAKING McConnell will step down as the U.S. Senate Republican leader in November after a record run in the job
Mitch McConnell, the longest-serving U.S. Senate leader in history who maintained his power in the face of dramatic convulsions in the Republican Party for almost two decades, will step down from that position in November.
Gary Sinise's son, Mac Sinise, dies aged 33
Mac Sinise, the son of 'Forrest Gump' actor Gary Sinise, has died at the age of 33 following a long illness with a rare form of cancer, his family has announced.
Canadian tourist survives after Jeep careens off Hawaii cliff, washes out to sea
A Canadian tourist was rescued after the rental vehicle he was driving careened off a cliff on Hawaii's Big Island and was swept out to sea.
Wendy's says it has no plans to 'implement surge pricing' at restaurants
Wendy's says that it has no plans to increase prices during the busiest times at its restaurants.
U.S., Canadian companies kick off 2024 with layoffs
Companies in the United States and Canada have kicked off 2024 with thousands of job cuts across sectors, signalling that the spate of layoffs seen in 2023 could persist as they scramble to rein in costs.
Canadian households among the wealthiest, but debt a 'double-edged sword'
Canada has the highest level of household debt to disposable income of any G7 country, Statistics Canada reported Wednesday. That means that, for every dollar Canadian households had in disposable income, they owed about $1.85. For contrast, in 1980, the rate was just 66 per cent.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Calgary
-
Man sent to hospital after early morning shooting
A man was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition following a shooting early Wednesday, police confirmed to CTV News.
-
Calgary Chamber of Commerce sets out initiatives ahead of Alberta's budget reveal
The Calgary Chamber of Commerce says it hopes the Alberta government will take a stronger look at improving business in the budget expected on Thursday.
-
Alberta renewables sector fears politicization of energy as moratorium ends
A seven-month pause on wind and solar development in Alberta is coming to an end, but some involved in the sector say increased politicization threatens its future growth.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. mass killer Myles Sanderson died of 'acute cocaine overdose': pathologist
A forensic pathologist told a Saskatchewan coroner's inquest on Tuesday that the man who killed 11 people and injured 17 others in a brutal stabbing rampage died from an "acute cocaine overdose."
-
SHA disposing of large quantity of personal protective equipment supplied during pandemic
The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is disposing of a large quantity of personal protective equipment (PPE) which was supplied by the federal government during the pandemic.
-
Nurses, doctors leaving rural Sask. in high numbers: report
New data is highlighting the difficulty of retaining healthcare workers in rural Saskatchewan as more doctors and nurses continue to leave the province.
Regina
-
SHA disposing of large quantity of personal protective equipment supplied during pandemic
The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is disposing of a large quantity of personal protective equipment (PPE) which was supplied by the federal government during the pandemic.
-
Sask. man among leap year babies celebrating with Caribbean birthday cruise
When your birthday is only on the calendar every four years, it's understandable you would want to make every one count.
-
Sask. mass killer Myles Sanderson died of 'acute cocaine overdose': pathologist
A forensic pathologist told a Saskatchewan coroner's inquest on Tuesday that the man who killed 11 people and injured 17 others in a brutal stabbing rampage died from an "acute cocaine overdose."
Atlantic
-
N.S. police clarify last known location of woman and three-year-old boy found dead
Police in Nova Scotia have issued a clarification about the last known location of a 36-year-old woman and three-year-old boy who were found dead on Tuesday.
-
Parts of the Maritimes to see up to 100 mm of rain, 90 km/h wind gusts into Thursday
The Maritimes is in store for more rain and stronger winds Wednesday evening into Thursday.
-
Time change: When do we set clocks forward this year?
Canadians will soon have to adjust their clocks an hour ahead as we draw closer to the start of spring. Here's what you need to know before we 'spring forward.'
Toronto
-
'Your safety is paramount:' Toronto Catholic teachers want virtual PA Day due to solar eclipse
The union representing Toronto’s Catholic teachers is urging the school board to allow virtual PA Day participation due to the solar eclipse, citing safety concerns.
-
Special weather statement issued for Toronto ahead of 'sharp' temperature drop
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the City of Toronto ahead of a 'sharp' drop in temperature Wednesday afternoon.
-
Ontario ban on use of celebrities in gambling ads begins today
A ban on the use of athletes and celebrities in commercials promoting online gambling in Ontario is now in effect.
Montreal
-
Stolen vehicles: Search underway in Montreal's west end
Quebec provincial police are searching a business on Cote-de-Liesse Road in Montreal's west end.
-
Wicked, wild weather heads to Montreal following record-breaking warmth
After two days of record-breaking temperatures, Montrealers should brace for some wild weather.
-
5 injured after scaffolding collapses on building under construction in Trois-Rivieres
Five workers are in hospital after scaffolding collapsed on the site of a seniors' residence that was under construction in Trois-Rivieres.
Ottawa
-
City of Ottawa, NCC reach agreement on Brian Coburn Blvd. extension in east end
The city of Ottawa and the National Capital Commission have reached an agreement to "improve transit" in Ottawa's east end, including building a two-lane westerly extension of Brian Coburn Boulevard from Navan Road to the northern segment of the existing Renaud Road.
-
FLASH FREEZE WARNING
FLASH FREEZE WARNING The warmest February day in Ottawa history, temperatures to drop 14 degrees this afternoon
The temperature hit 12.8 C at 12 p.m., the warmest Feb. 28 in Ottawa history and the warmest temperature ever recorded at the Ottawa Airport. A Flash Freeze Warning is in effect for the city of Ottawa.
-
More than 100 weapons seized from Gatineau, Que. home: Canada Border Services Agency
The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) says 108 weapons have been found in a home in Gatineau, Que. during the execution of a search warrant in early February.
Kitchener
-
Another measles case confirmed in Ont. child who recently returned from Europe
Another child has been diagnosed with measles after travelling to Europe. Officials warn that there may have been exposure on a flight into Pearson airport, as well as hospitals in Brantford and Hamilton.
-
Flash freeze expected Wednesday afternoon
Despite a mild morning, winter will be returning in a big way on Wednesday.
-
Police seek suspect in attempted carjacking
Waterloo regional police say a driver was able to fend off an attempted carjacker in Kitchener.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury cop killer out on day parole has died
One of two men who have been serving time since killing a Sudbury police officer in 1993 has died, Correctional Service Canada says.
-
Pedestrian killed by pickup truck on Highway 17
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a pickup truck on Highway 17 in the Serpent River area, between Sault Ste. Marie and Sudbury, Tuesday night, police say.
-
Sudbury doctor drama: controversial cardiologist 'exposed patients to harm,' fought with colleagues
In a ruling released this week, a prominent Sudbury cardiologist lost his long battle to restore his hospital privileges at Health Sciences North.
Winnipeg
-
Major fire in Winnipeg forces Wednesday morning road closures
A fire in Winnipeg’s Lord Selkirk Park neighbourhood has forced road closures in the area on Wednesday morning.
-
Community pool in Winnipeg to close down due to budget cuts
Residents in the Brooklands neighbourhood are trying to prevent their indoor pool from going under.
-
City of Brandon selling property for $1
The City of Brandon is selling a property for $1 in order to help with the city’s affordable housing and homelessness needs.
Vancouver
-
B.C. lawyer Hong Guo disbarred a 2nd time for being 'ungovernable'
A Richmond lawyer who has been at the centre of Law Society of B.C. discipline proceedings for years has been disbarred for a second time.
-
'We're all stoked': Snow brings relief for North Shore ski resorts
Recent snowfall in Metro Vancouver has been good news for local ski resorts, allowing them to reopen runs that were closed due to this season's mild weather.
-
Man dead after fire at abandoned Burnaby apartment
The Burnaby Fire Department is investigating an apartment fire that claimed the life of one person late Tuesday night.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. family says 23-year-old woman died after misdiagnosis, prompting calls for accountability
B.C.'s provincial health-care system is under scrutiny following the death of a 23-year-old woman in Nanaimo.
-
Nanaimo jewelry store broken into for 24th time in 25 years
A thief on a bike broke the front window and display case at the Gold Silver Guy jewelry store in Nanaimo, B.C., on Sunday, making off with $4,000 in merchandise.
-
New reports highlight rising food prices in B.C.
A series of reports show that food banks are expecting another increase in demand this year. The rate of child poverty has increased and shoppers are no longer loyal to their regular food markets. This in an attempt by shoppers to make ends meet.