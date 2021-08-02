Advertisement
Edmonton police constable meets infant girl she rescued
Published Monday, August 2, 2021 1:32PM MDT
Edmonton Police Const. Sherwood pays a visit to a newly-adopted baby she had found abandoned in April (@AFPAElliott / Twitter)
EDMONTON -- An Edmonton Police constable has been reunited with an infant she rescued after finding her abandoned in April.
Edmonton Police Association president Sgt. Michael Elliott tweeted an image of Edmonton Police Const. Sherwood visiting the baby girl who now lives with a foster family.
According to his tweet, Const. Sherwood found the baby when the girl was between 12 and 24 days old and abandoned in a laundry room.