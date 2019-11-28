EDMONTON -- Edmonton police officers are now equipped with a tool that will allow them to communicate more effectively with drivers who are deaf or hard of hearing.

The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) and Deaf and Hear Alberta partnered to create information cards so officers can communicate with deaf or hard-of-hearing drivers they stop on the road.

In 2018, Const. Trevor Claydon pulled over a deaf driver and "communication was a concern."

"I wanted to do something more to help us understand each other better, break down barriers, and reduce the stress during the traffic stop," Claydon said in an EPS release.

Claydon did some research and found some police agencies in North America had created information cards to help with communication.

On Thursday, EPS unveiled the card it created with Deaf and Hear Alberta.

Through the card, officers can point to what they need from the driver and what the violation is, and drivers can point to the best way to communicate with them.

"The visual nature of the card will help us share information more effectively and bridge these communication gaps, so we can continue to provide the same level of service to all members of the community," EPS Deputy Chief Greg Preston said.

Officers are encouraged to keep the card in their vehicle. Cards are available for free at all police stations and the Deaf and Hear Alberta office in the Alberta School for the deaf.

According to EPS, there are 340,000 deaf Canadians and 3.15 million who are hard of hearing, and police added "numerous studies have recognized that individuals who are Deaf or hard of hearing are as safe as drivers who can hear."

"Our vision is a world where the Deaf, hard of hearing, and those at risk of hearing loss, are recognized and respected so they can fully participate in society, and this placard aims to do just that," said Cindy Pilz, deaf services manager at Deaf and Hear Alberta.