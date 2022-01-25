Edmonton police hope facial reconstruction can identify man found dead in river valley
Edmonton police hope a facial reconstruction can help identify a man whose remains were found in the river valley in 2020.
On Oct. 4, 2020, officers found the remains of an unidentified man in an encampment in the Victoria Park area, according to police.
Police say investigators have “exhausted all investigative avenues to identify the male, including comparing the remains with outstanding missing persons files.”
RCMP forensic artist Cpl. Jean Nault created the facial reconstruction in hopes that someone may come forward with information that can help identify the man.
Anyone with information regarding the identity of the deceased male is asked to contact the Edmonton Police Service.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
UPDATED | B.C. First Nation discovers 93 potential graves at former residential school
A British Columbia First Nation has announced the grim discovery of 93 potential burial sites on the grounds of a former residential school.
Where unmarked graves have been found at Canada's residential schools
More than 1,800 confirmed or suspected unmarked graves have been identified so far at former residential school sites in Canada, much of them discovered this year.
Prosecutor: Killings of Canadians in Mexico due to gang debt
A prosecutor in Mexico said Tuesday the killing of two Canadians at a Caribbean coast resort last week was motivated by debts between international gangs apparently dedicated to drug and weapons trafficking.
Funds frozen after millions raised for truckers protesting vaccine mandate
Truck drivers protesting against the vaccine mandate at the border have raised more than $4.5 million from donors around the world but the fundraising platform GoFundMe has temporarily stopped organizers from using the money.
Worker absenteeism -- not trucker vaccine mandates -- impacting store shelves: Metro
Vaccine mandates for truckers have raised transportation costs -- but haven't impacted the shipment of goods to stores, the head of one of Canada's largest grocery chains says.
Canadian border agency issues new scam warning
Scammers posing as Canada Border Services Agency officials are using emails, websites, text messages and telephone calls to ask for money and personal information such as social insurance numbers.
NACI recommends booster shots for immunocompromised children ages 5-11
Children ages 5 to 11 who are 'moderately to severely' immunocompromised should receive a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to Canada's immunization advisory body.
COVID-19 hospitalization linked to later readmission, death: U.K. study
A new study suggests there may be a need for increased monitoring of COVID-19 patients after they're discharged from hospital, with data showing these patients are at a greater risk of readmission and death.
Public safety minister calls for removal of Hillier 'hate' tweet about Alghabra
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino is calling on Twitter to remove a tweet from an Ontario politician who labelled federal Transport Minister Omar Alghabra a 'terrorist.'
Calgary
-
Alberta's youth vaccination rate the lowest in Canada
Alberta continues to have the lowest COVID-19 vaccination rates for children in the country, despite the surge of Omicron variant cases.
-
Hospitals 'under strain' as Alberta reports another record high in admissions
Alberta reported 1,377 people are in hospital with COVID-19 on Tuesday, an increase of 30 per cent over the past week, according to the health minister.
-
Demand for locally-grown produce on the rise
With supply chains facing more challenges these days, there's a movement growing in Calgary that may reduce the number of links the supply chain needs to get from farm to your table.
Saskatoon
-
'We’re on our knees': Sask. hospitality industry crippled by Omicron
Jim Bence says the combination of the Omicron COVID-19 variant and freezing temperatures hammered the Saskatchewan hospitality industry over the holiday season.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | B.C. First Nation discovers 93 potential graves at former residential school
A British Columbia First Nation has announced the grim discovery of 93 potential burial sites on the grounds of a former residential school.
-
'Beyond disappointed': Métis Nation-Sask. investigating after one of its trucks spotted in protest convoy
A Métis Nation–Saskatchewan (MN-S) vehicle spotted in a protest convoy was there without the organization's blessing.
Regina
-
Testimony continues from former doctor accused of sexual assault
Sylvester Ukabam, a former Regina doctor accused of sexually assaulting five female patients, addressed some of the allegations against him from the witness stand on Tuesday.
-
Sask. reports 1,049 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths
The Government of Saskatchewan reported 1,049 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, along with two more deaths.
-
Sask. premier slams vaccine mandate for truck drivers
On the same day protest convoys rolled through the province's two largest cities, Saskatchewan premier Scott Moe came out against the federal government's new cross-border COVID-19 vaccine mandate for truck drivers.
Atlantic
-
N.S. reports five new COVID-19 related deaths Tuesday; total of 304 in hospital due to virus
Five more Nova Scotians have died as a result of COVID-19.
-
'I can't be the only one': N.S. man calls for access to non-mRNA boosters after rare adverse reaction
Jeff Ferguson still has the scars left behind, after suffering a severe case of cutaneous vasculitis late last summer.
-
N.B. reports three more deaths related to COVID-19, 138 in hospital Tuesday
Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting three new deaths related to COVID-19 on Tuesday.
Toronto
-
Doug Ford says he can't see Ontario's mask mandate lifting anytime soon
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he doesn't see the province's mask mandates ending anytime soon.
-
Confirmed rabies exposure in Toronto spurs search for unidentified owner and dog
Toronto Public Health (TPH) is looking to identify an owner and their dog that were licked and jumped on by a dog with a confirmed rabies case in early January.
-
Driver charged in deadly Boxing Day collision that saw vehicle strike pedestrians downtown
Toronto police have charged a 22-year-old man in connection with a deadly Boxing Day collision that saw a vehicle fly into a crowd of pedestrians in the downtown core.
Montreal
-
Quebec restaurant dining rooms can reopen at half capacity on Monday
Quebec will allow small gatherings and restaurants can open at half capacity as of Monday as COVID-19 restrictions begin to ease.
-
Quebec unveils platform to report your own rapid test results, but some aren't impressed
About a month after reaching its official COVID-19 testing capacity, on Tuesday the Quebec government launched its long-awaited platform meant to help capture unofficial tests now being done at home. One critic wasn't impressed, saying the province missed a chance to help people prove their illnesses for their own pressing reasons.
-
Vaccination outweighs risk of myocarditis and other heart issues, cardiologist says
Myocarditis and pericarditis have been observed as a result COVID-19 infections and a side effect of the mRNA vaccines. Studies have shown, however, that the cases are rare and should not dissuade people from getting vaccinated.
Ottawa
-
EXTREME COLD WARNING
EXTREME COLD WARNING | Ottawa could see coldest temperature in 26 years
Environment Canada is predicting temperatures will drop to between -27 C and -34 C Tuesday night, with wind chill values making it feel as cold as -40.
-
Trucker convoy rolling into Arnprior truck stop Friday
The owner of the Antrim Truck Stop in Arnprior says he's been told to expect 400 to 500 truckers on Friday before their final push to Ottawa.
-
Five new COVID-19 deaths in Ottawa, hospitalizations surpass 100
Hospitalizations in Ottawa have reached triple digits as the Omicron wave of COVID-19 continues to impact the health care system.
Kitchener
-
Firefighter airlifted to hospital after fire truck crash in Wellington County, Ont.
A firefighter was airlifted to hospital after a fire truck crash in Wellington County, Ont. on Tuesday morning.
-
Waterloo Region reports 3 new deaths related to COVID-19, 1 new outbreak
The Region of Waterloo confirmed three new deaths related to COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the region's total COVID-related death count to 342.
-
Housing crunch in Waterloo Region could affect tech industry
With record high housing prices and a record low number of available listings, it’s a buyer's nightmare in Waterloo Region – and some believe that situation could affect the tech industry's ability to recruit talent.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ontario teacher who taught anti-Semitic conspiracy theories loses teaching licence
A Timmins-area teacher who taught his classes a number of bizarre anti-Jewish conspiracy theories has lost his teaching licence.
-
People in northern Ontario with ties to Ukraine keep a close eye on border tensions
People in northern Ontario with ties to Ukraine are keeping an anxious eye on border tensions with Russia, and are hoping things can be resolved peacefully.
-
Four charged after drug bust in Sturgeon Falls
Ontario Provincial Police say four people have been charged and $17K in drugs seized after a raid at a home in West Nipissing on Jan. 18.
Winnipeg
-
Truck convoy rolls through Winnipeg protesting vaccine mandates and pandemic restrictions
A truck convoy heading to Ottawa in protest of COVID-19 vaccination mandates and pandemic restrictions rolled through Winnipeg Tuesday afternoon.
-
Two Manitobans in the ICU with COVID-19 are under the age of 10
A spokesperson from Shared Health confirmed on Tuesday that there are currently 51 patients in Manitoba’s ICU with COVID-19, including two under the age of 10.
-
Autographed Willie Nelson and Kid Rock guitars stolen from Winnipeg store
One Winnipeg store is missing $2,000 worth of merchandise after two guitars -- one autographed by Willie Nelson and the other by Kid Rock -- were stolen last week.
Vancouver
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | B.C. extends vaccine passport system through June 2022
The B.C. government has extended its province-wide vaccine passport system for another five months, citing the ongoing risks posed by COVID-19.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Potential remains found in 93 spots at B.C. residential school, but some children will be unaccounted for even after investigation
An initial report into an investigation at a former residential school in British Columbia suggests the remains of dozens of people may be buried at the site.
-
NEW
NEW | B.C. to allow youth sports tournaments to resume as COVID-19 restrictions eased
Youth sports tournaments will be allowed to resume next week in British Columbia as health officials say the province's COVID-19 case numbers are trending in the right direction.
Vancouver Island
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Active cases of COVID-19 rise in Island Health, no new deaths added
No new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported in Island Health over the past 24 hours, according to a statement Tuesday from the B.C. Ministry of Health.
-
Mother of missing Duncan, B.C. girl links dispute with father to mask mandate in schools
The mother of a missing Duncan, B.C., girl says she fears for her daughter’s safety while the RCMP reiterate the girl is not in danger.
-
NEW
NEW | B.C. to allow youth sports tournaments to resume as COVID-19 restrictions eased
Youth sports tournaments will be allowed to resume next week in British Columbia as health officials say the province's COVID-19 case numbers are trending in the right direction.