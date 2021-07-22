EDMONTON -- Police have released surveillance video they hope will lead to the identification of a man accused of an armed robbery in an Edmonton store last month.

A man entered Jacky's Food Store at 6932 104 St., around 8:30 p.m. on June 15, police said.

"It was reported to police that the male walked behind the counter, demanded cash and cigarettes then threatened the lone clerk with a knife," an EPS news release stated.

He then fled the store on foot with hundreds in stolen cash and some stolen cigarettes, police said.

The man is described as:

White

Between 40 and 50 years old

Thin build

Between 5'4" and 5'5"

Between 130 lbs and 140 lbs

Greying beard

Police say the man was wearing a black ball cap and a black shirt with a Hockey Canada logo on the right side with a white zipper, and a grey hooded sweatshirt underneath. The man was reportedly wearing blue jeans and running shoes with white soles and reflective stripes.

Anyone with information about the man is asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567.