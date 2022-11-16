Edmonton police in search of info on vehicle connected to woman's homicide

Edmonton police are looking to speak with more friends and family of a woman found shot to death near the city's Jasper Avenue, and have released footage of a vehicle connected to her homicide.

On Nov. 5, 31-year-old Kelsey Ouellette was found dead in a vehicle near 116 Street after gunshots were heard in the community.

Ahead of a news conference about the investigation Wednesday morning, Edmonton police released video footage of a white Toyota SUV that was seen in the area around the time of Ouellette's death.

Investigators are exploring whether it is the same vehicle as a 2016 white Toyota Highlander found burning near 259 Avenue and 18 Street the same evening Ouellette was killed. The burnt vehicle was stolen from northwest Calgary in August and, when found, featured an Alberta licence plate that was stolen from west Edmonton in early October: CKP5569.

Edmonton police are investigating whether a 2016 white Toyota Highlander, found burning near 259 Avenue and 18 Street on Nov. 5, 2022, is the same white Toyota SUV seen near the scene of Kelsey Ouellette's homicide that same day. (Photo provided by police.)

"We believe this Toyota Highlander was driven and would have been parked in the Edmonton area throughout the months of October and November,” homicide detective Jared Buhlersaid in a statement.

“If anyone recognizes this vehicle or remembers noticing a similar vehicle parked in an unusual or temporary place, we are asking them to please reach out to us.”

Buhler will take questions from media on Wednesday at 10 a.m.

'LIFE-CHANGING EVENT'

Police say they have learned Ouellette went through a "life-changing" event in the last six months of her life.

“Information obtained leads our investigators to believe that the circumstances around that event may relate to her murder.

"While we have spoken to many individuals known to Kelsey, we have particular interest in speaking to the people most familiar with this event, who have not been located. We urge these individuals to contact police immediately," Buhler said.

Those with information about this even, as well as anyone who saw a suspicious vehicle in the area of 259 Avenue and 18 Street or who has dash cam or security footage from either scene, is asked to call police.