    Edmonton police investigate fatal crash on Anthony Henday

    One person is dead after an early morning single-vehicle crash on the Anthony Henday.

    Edmonton Police said an officer with its Targeted Response Auto-theft Prevention team came across the crash around 12:30 Saturday morning.

    A Volkswagen Golf was southbound on the Anthony Henday when police said it hit a pillar under the Highway 14 exit bridge.

    EMS responded but police said the 19-year-old driver of the car was declared dead at the scene. There were no other people in the vehicle.

    EPS Major Collision Investigations Section is investigating.

