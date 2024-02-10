Edmonton police investigate fatal crash on Anthony Henday

One person is dead after an early morning single-vehicle crash on the Anthony Henday.

Edmonton Police said an officer with its Targeted Response Auto-theft Prevention team came across the crash around 12:30 Saturday morning.

A Volkswagen Golf was southbound on the Anthony Henday when police said it hit a pillar under the Highway 14 exit bridge.

EMS responded but police said the 19-year-old driver of the car was declared dead at the scene. There were no other people in the vehicle.

EPS Major Collision Investigations Section is investigating.