Edmonton police investigate late-night incident on Yellowhead Trail
Published Sunday, April 17, 2022 4:15PM MDT Last Updated Sunday, April 17, 2022 5:33PM MDT
Officers investigate a late-night incident on Yellowhead Trail, between 156 Street and 170 Street, on Sunday, April 17, 2022 (CTV News Edmonton/Dave Mitchell).
A section of Yellowhead Trail in northwest Edmonton was closed for several hours Sunday afternoon as police investigate a late-night incident.
Westbound lanes between 156 Street and 170 Street were closed as officers appeared to comb the area for evidence.
According to the Edmonton Police Service, the freeway reopened before 5:30 p.m.
No further details were available from police.
This developing news story will be updated as information is confirmed.
